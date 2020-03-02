A Prince George’s County delegate was arrested Sunday morning in Waldorf and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Foster, at about 12:50 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle northbound on Crain Highway to back up another officer on a traffic stop. As officers were passing the 2700 block of Crain Highway, a black Ford F-150 allegedly failed to stop and yield the right of way to the police vehicle and made multiple unsafe lane changes as officers approached the location.
The vehicle’s actions caused officers to brake forcefully to avoid hitting it. After avoiding a potential crash, the police vehicle followed behind the F-150 which entered the turnaround lane. The officers activated emergency equipment for a traffic stop and the F-150 stopped on the far right shoulder of southbound Crain Highway. Officers noted the vehicle bore Maryland House of Delegates registration #79.
Officers made contact with the driver who identified himself as Jewel “Jay” Jacobia Walker (D-Prince George’s). Officers told Walker why he was stopped and asked for his license and registration. Walker gave officers his license but allegedly had trouble finding his registration, eventually giving officers a temporary registration for a motorhome. Walker allegedly was unable to provide registration for the vehicle he was operating.
Walker allegedly told police he was coming from a Waldorf establishment that is known to serve alcohol. Walker was allegedly seen chewing gum while speaking, which officers said is used to mask the smell of alcoholic beverage on one’s breath. Walker allegedly had red, glossy eyes and when asked if he had consumed alcohol during the night he replied “a little.”
Walker allegedly agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and did not notify officers of any existing medical conditions that would inhibit his ability to perform them, aside from tendinitis in one of his knees. Walker was allegedly unable to perform divided attention tests, which are necessary to operate a motor vehicle on a highway.
Walker’s alleged signs of impairment led officers to place him under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Walker was asked to spit out his gum to start the 20 minute observation period for the alcohol concentration test and transported to Charles County Detention Center for processing.
When asked to submit chemical breath testing to determine blood alcohol content, Walker allegedly refused. While processing paperwork for Walker, officers noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage that increased as he spoke.
Walker was given citations for the incident and subsequently released by the District Court commissioner on personal recognizance.
Walker represents a southern portion of Prince George’s County and has been a member of the House of Delegates since January 2007. Prior to the incident, Walker was the vice-chair of the Alcoholic Beverages Subcommittee, according to his profile information on the Maryland House of Delegates website.
Walker is a former National Football League quarterback and college football analyst for ESPN. Walker is also the president and CEO of Walker Financial Services and is married with three children.
Walker’s trial is scheduled for April 16. Walker is being represented in the case by Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), according to court documents. Contacted by telephone on Tuesday, Wilson’s office said the delegate had no comment at this time.
