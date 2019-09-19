The Prince George’s Soil Conservation District recently updated its current logo to encompass a larger audience and to better represent the diverse constituents it serves in Prince George’s County, according to a soil district news release.
The modern and simplified design portrays the close connection of the rural farming areas and the urbanized areas of Prince George’s County adjacent to the nation’s capital.
The design showcases how the soil and water resources of the county are interwoven into the fabric of the diverse land uses throughout the county. These resources are vital sustainers of life for farm families and peri-urban communities. The district works tirelessly with its rural and urban farm cooperators and urban development clients to conserve these finite resources for future generations.
While Soil Conservation Districts across the country initially set out to serve the agricultural community, over the years, services expanded to include soil and water resource concerns in more urbanized areas. According to executive director Steven E. Darcey, “The district strives to remain connected with both traditional and non-traditional customers in Prince George’s County through the development and implementation of a variety of locally-led soil and water conservation programs and services. We felt it was time for our branding to evolve into something that will connect with a wider, more diverse audience.”
The refreshed logo symbolizes the connectivity between the various land uses in the county, and how these land uses impact the soil and water resources of the county. The representation of soil, plant and buildings is suspended within a raindrop signifying the relationship of soil, air and water resources.
As you move into the logo, imagine the land use changing from the rural farming area into suburban, industrial, commercial and finally into the urban environment.
In the distance, the outline of the Washington Monument signifies the direct connection of locally-led soil and water conservation programs over all land uses and how these programs are not confined by county, state or federal boundaries.
The logo was designed by a member of the Southern Maryland agriculture community, Jamie Tiralla of All Ag Media and Monnett Farms.
“A logo is the face of an organization,” Tiralla said. “As we embarked on PGSCDs new brand identity, it was important to have a fresh look but also better communicate what the district does: soil and water conservation in both the rural and urban areas of Prince George’s county. This brandmark combines those elements with a clean design.”
The redesigned logo is part of a larger rebranding project that the district is rolling out over the next few months, including a more dynamic website.
Stay tuned for updates through the district’s social media accounts and email newsletter.