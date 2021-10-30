The Prince George's County Drug Policy Coalition, Inc. awarded 13 $1,000 scholarships to students for its annual “Empowering Future Leaders” scholarship awards program. Student applications were reviewed by the Coalition's scholarship awards committee chaired by Jerome "Duke" Haggins. Aside from this recognition, the students received citations from Maryland State Senator Obie Patterson. Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md. 5) will be sending the students citations as well.
The thirteen students receiving scholarships this year were: Trinity Gourdin, Cassandra Swilley, Nia Nottingham, Arielle Swilley, Nicholars Read, Evelyn Anderson, Shayne Richmond, Seth Adams, Taylor Nolan, Ronald Weaver, Victoria Costen, Matthew Waits and Marlon Waits. Two of the students were high school graduates, attending either Oxon Hill High School or Crossland High School with the remaining students attending either the University of Miami, Old Dominion University, Frostburg State University, Towson University, University of Maryland College Park, or Morehouse University.
Aside from the documentation required with the application, students provided their views on the essay question, What advice would you give to legislators who are considering legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Maryland this year? If this topic is placed on the ballot next year, the Coalition will share their views on this controversial topic. Over the past nine years, the Prince George's County Drug Policy Coalition, Inc. has awarded over $200,000.00 in scholarships to students, allowing them to continue their education in preparation for their future careers.
Students were involved in a variety of community and leadership activities. Some have served in leadership roles for sorority or fraternity projects in their community or academic institutions, served as an election judge, traveled abroad for service projects in Haiti, St. Croix and Brazil, distributed hygiene packets for the homeless and served at local hospitals and clean-up programs in the community.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers at the Coalition’s breakfast program have included: Mrs. Jacqueline Griffin, motivational speaker and mother of NFL Quarterback RG. III, Judge Arthur Burnett, Sr. National Executive Director of the NAADPC, former States Attorney Glenn Ivey, Former U.S. Marshal, Matthew Fogg, and Ronald Blakely, Former Associate Director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Dr. Ivory Toldson, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs. Mrs. Ebony N. McMorris currently with the White House Press Corp and former National News Correspondent for Reach Media, Radio One, often served as the Coalition's Mistress of Ceremonies for their scholarship breakfast awards programs.
Dr. Valencia Campbell, President of the PGCDPC said, "Despite the impact of COVID-19 on our business and so many of our partners, we are extremely pleased that we were able to continue helping students realize their academic goals. Our donors deserve a special thank you during this difficult time,” she added.
About
The Prince George's County Drug Policy Coalition, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that promotes policies and laws that embrace the public health nature of drug abuse. Through our scholarship program, we provide community-based support to families within the county with a focus on students obtaining higher education and living a drug free life. Through the support of interested organizational partners, and grassroots members like you, we hope to prevent and reduce illegal drug abuse and related crimes in Prince George's County. For more information about upcoming events and how to partner with us, please visit our website at https://www.pgcdpc.com.