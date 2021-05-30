Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) has provided customers with internet access, nationally recognized virtual programs, access to physical materials through Curbside Service, and essential resource distribution events. Phase 3 of the library’s COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan begins on Monday, June 14 when 17 branches will open to the public with limited capacity for full browsing and expanded Monday-Saturday hours.
Additional computers will be available for customers to use for up to one hour by appointment (or walk-up, on a space available basis). Curbside service will continue to be available for customer convenience. Appointments may be booked up to 7 days in advance. Study rooms will be open; however, meeting rooms will remain closed. Indoor in-person programs, passport services, fax services, and book donations remain suspended during Phase 3. PGCMLS is not able to accommodate group visits from child or adult care services during Phase 3, including but not limited to pre-schools, daycare, or camps. Customers may contact (240) 455-5451 or askalibrarian@pgcmls.info with questions.
Health and Safety Guidelines
PGCMLS will continue to require facemasks and physical distancing at its facilities (for staff and customers) during Phase 3. Customers’ assistance with continuing to protect the children and youth who are not eligible to be vaccinated and high-risk populations is appreciated.
Phase 3 services available
Full browsing: stacks are open without restrictions, no appointments required
Computer use: by appointment (or walkup, on a space available basis), 50% capacity
Curbside Service
Printing, mobile printing, scanning
Study rooms
Library card services
Phase 3 Branch Hours
Library hours extend to Monday-Saturday, effective June 14:
Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
Wednesday 12 to 8 p.m.
Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phase 3 branch status by area
North
Beltsville – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Bowie – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Greenbelt – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Laurel – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
West
Bladensburg (Temporary Site) – open for Phase 3 limited computers/curbside by appointment
Hyattsville – closed for relocation from 5 pm on May 29 (A separate announcement for the new branch opening in summer 2021 will be issued.)
Mount Rainier – open for Phase 3, computers by appointment (no curbside)
New Carrollton – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Central
Fairmount Heights – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Glenarden – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Hillcrest Heights – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Spauldings – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
East
Largo-Kettering – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
South Bowie – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Upper Marlboro – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
County Correctional Center Library – on CCC reopening schedule
South
Accokeek – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Baden – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Oxon Hill – open for Phase 3, computers/curbside by appointment
Surratts-Clinton Pop-up at Davies UUC – closed
“All of us at PGCMLS look forward to seeing our beloved customers back at neighborhood branch libraries now that the public health conditions are improving,” said Roberta Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PGCMLS. “Public health and safety measures will continue to include wearing facemasks, physical distancing, plexiglass shields at service desks, hand sanitizer dispensers, and single use keyboard and mouse covers.”
To get the most out of your library visit, download the PGCMLS mobile app (iOS or Android), which offers self-checkout to provide a contactless experience at branches. The library’s transition to Phase 3 reflects the strategic planning and preparation by PGCMLS staff and the Board of Library Trustees.
Juneteeth commemoration planned
The Prince George's County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) will commemorate Juneteenth 2021 with a wide range of virtual programs that honor the strength and resilience of Black Americans who have faced systemic oppression on these lands for over 400 years. The programs will be presented between June 1 and 19, culminating with the library’s observance of June 19 as an official library holiday, as was recently approved by the PGCMLS Board of Library Trustees.
The Juneteenth series began on June 1 at 7 p.m. as PGCMLS and Loyalty Bookstores hosted the national book launch of author and commentator Clint Smith’s book "How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America." Smith is also a contributor to “Four Hundred Souls,” a landmark publication documenting Black perspectives on American history since the 17th century. All PGCMLS Juneteenth events are free, however registration is recommended for the Clint Smith event (clintsmithlaunch.eventbrite.com).
A native Marylander, Smith previously worked as a high school English teacher in Prince George’s County and has risen to national prominence with his authoritative work on the implications of race in America. Smith’s appearance is co-presented with the Prince George’s County Office of Human Rights, Joe’s Movement Emporium, and Prince George’s Community College’s Center for Performing Arts.
Additional Juneteenth author events feature Christina Proenza-Coles and Hannibal B. Johnson. On June 7 at 7 p.m., Christina Proenza-Coles author of "American Founders," shares how Black people developed and defended New World settlements, undermined slavery and championed freedom. In this Howard County Library event on June 10 at 7 p.m. (co-sponsored by PGCMLS), author Hannibal B. Johnson reflects on the Tulsa Massacre that took place 100 years ago, May 31 - June 1, 1921, as addressed in his book, “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma.”
Juneteenth arts events include:
Voices of Woodlawn on June 17 at 6 p.m. features four poets giving voice to the erased lives of slaves at Woodlawn, a Fairfax, Virginia plantation that is now a historic estate.
T.J. Anderson III commemorates Black Music Month with a discussion of poetry and jazz on June 21 at 7 pm, presented by PGCMLS and the Prince George's County Human Relations Commission.
The Juneteenth holiday is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston Bay, Texas learned of their freedom from the Union Army, 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was announced. Juneteenth is the longest standing African American holiday observed in the United States. Visit the Library’s Juneteenth Heritage Hub for book recommendations for all ages and a Juneteenth movie watch list from Kanopy.
Juneteenth 2021 Virtual Event Calendar
Clint Smith "How the Word is Passed" - National Launch Event
Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. | Adults
"American Founders" with Christina Proenza-Coles
Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Black Wall Street 100 — An American City Grapples with its Historical Racial Trauma with Hannibal B. Johnson
Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Read Aloud: Juneteenth
Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m. | Ages 5 and under
Juneteenth: A Cooking Celebration
Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. | Adults
Beyond the Year of Return in Ghana: Reflections and Opportunities, a conversation with Jay Cameron
Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Dwayne Ratleff on "Dancing to the Lyrics"
Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. | Adults
Voices of Woodlawn
Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. | Adults
STEM at Home: DNA and Your Family Tree
Friday, June 18 at 12 p.m. | Ages 5-12
PGCMLS Book Talk: Kindred by Octavia Butler
Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. | Adults
T.J. Anderson III on Poetry and Jazz
Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m. | Adults