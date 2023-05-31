316th Wing Defenders and county police gathered at the Prince George’s County Police Department Headquarters for a Military Appreciation Month event to honor military members stationed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 25.

“The great relationship we have with JBA and the representatives here today go unmatched,” said Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County chief of police. Aziz spoke about the importance of collaboration between the two organizations and the contributions of the base.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters