The Prince George’s County schools community is calling on Verizon and Comcast to provide better quality services for its students and educators. But the internet providers said they have already enhanced services since COVID-19.
Both Prince George’s and Baltimore community members rallied at Comcast and Verizon offices calling for digital equity on Aug. 19. Theresa Dudley, Prince George’s County Education Association president, said there were close to 50 people at the Xfinity store in Largo Plaza shopping center.
“People who are in working families are finding it difficult to maintain internet. And the price of broadband internet service has gone up tremendously,” she said.
Dudley lives with three other educators and when all four of them are on separate streams and video calls, the quality becomes grainy, she said. She increased her internet speed because of it.
It’s not as easy a fix with young children, she said, adding second-graders have shorter attention spans and will lose focus if a video buffers for too long.
“The issue becomes, what is Comcast obligated to do?” she asked.
A press release from Prince George’s County Educators’ Association said Baltimore City and Prince George’s County school systems have paid more than $1 million to Comcast to provide the Internet Essentials program to families. But the internet is low quality with slow upload and download speeds.
The release also states a large portion of Black and brown students and educators face an opportunity gap in technology that has grown since the pandemic.
Educators called for Comcast and Verizon to permanently increase the internet speeds, to offer internet access to all students and educators for free until 60 days after full restoration of school and for all hotspots to be free until 60 days after full restoration of school.
“Since we’ve launched our service, we’ve increased the speed of Internet Essential five times for free,” Kristi Fox, a spokesperson for Comcast, said.
She said providing affordable service is one thing, but getting the community to adopt is another.
She said they have offered high-speed internet for $9.95 a month, offer $150 computers and multiple options for digital literacy training to communities for over a decade, and it’s been successful. It has also evolved over the years.
“What we announced when COVID hit, we practically offered 60 days free to new internet customers,” Fox said.
She added they waived all back due debt and offered 1.5 million internet hotspots free of charge to customers and non-customers. They partnered with school systems and connected more than 200,000 students.
They also gave eligible teachers and administrators a $150 Visa gift card, Fox said, which is worth about two months of service. Teachers would not qualify for the Internet Essentials program because it is for low-income families.
Chris Serico, a spokesperson for Verizon, said in an email the company recently started internet connectivity agreements in 38 states including Maryland, which gives public school students access to unlimited 4G LTE internet. They also have Verizon Innovative Learning initiative that delivers devices, internet, four years of data and STEM programming to students at Baltimore City Public Schools.
“Verizon Innovative Learning is igniting students’ interests in STEM careers, providing them the opportunity to become lifelong learners, creators and problem solvers,” the email stated.
Dudley said what is being offered is not enough for them. She said the internet providers are hoping educators will go away, but they will not.
“I’m not going to keep quiet about this. I’m going to get louder,” she said.
Twitter: @KristenSoMdNews