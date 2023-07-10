Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green is out to change the game.

This June marked the inaugural year of Camp Embers. The two-day summer camp was open to girls aged 14–18 residing in Prince George’s County or having a family member who themselves is a firefighter. For its first year, 30 eager teens were welcomed to the camp and they were ready for the challenge.


  

