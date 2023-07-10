Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green is out to change the game.
This June marked the inaugural year of Camp Embers. The two-day summer camp was open to girls aged 14–18 residing in Prince George’s County or having a family member who themselves is a firefighter. For its first year, 30 eager teens were welcomed to the camp and they were ready for the challenge.
Chief Green, the first woman fire chief and the first Black woman fire chief in Prince George’s County saw the camp as an opportunity to encourage girls to consider a career in fire service. Growing up in Prince George’s County, Green didn’t know anyone who was a firefighter. After having, as she put it, stumbled into fire service as a volunteer in Oxon Hill, that feeling didn’t go away and in 1999 she began her career in fire service. Green worked her way up the ranks and in 2022 became fire chief.
Green believes one of the limitations of women in fire service is they not seeing themselves in the profession. Camp Embers provided an answer to that by surrounding the girls with women leaders and women firefighters showing them that although the job is demanding, women can do the job.
“Although it’s physically demanding women do this job successfully every single day,” Green said. “They save lives.”
The Fire/EMS Training Facility in Cheltenham, where rookie firefighters are trained, served as the camp site. Campers were provided with all the necessary gear and participated in some of the same drills that rookie firefighters would perform. The campers were guided through drill stations that included using an axe, breaching a door, handling a hose line, performing CPR, climbing the fire truck ladder to enter a high-rise building, using a chainsaw, vehicle extraction and search and rescue. All of this was done wearing gear that at times weighted near 70 lbs.
At the end of the camp, campers were treated to a completion certificate, a ribboned journal and a swag-box. Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, was in attendance and provided remarks to the campers. Alsobrooks noted she was very impressed with the girls handling the challenges of the program. She went on to say the all-girls program was designed to show young women around the county what it takes to join the fire department and to inspire a path for young leaders. Executive Alsobrooks added that she was “Prince George’s proud” of all the campers.
Prince George’s County fire department is hiring 80+ firefighters beginning in July. The fire department’s first recruit from the upcoming hirings may be coming from Camp Embers. 18-year-old Alexis Morales submitted her application and has her fingers crossed that she will be accepted. Kyndall Hardy, a 15-year-old camper whose mother is a firefighter, said going through the camp made her appreciate firefighters more.
“I didn’t think it would be so much work,” Hardy said “…I can’t imagine how much my mom does working here.”
Hardy added the hardest part was probably the hose drill, having to run up the house, shoot water from the window at the target while being timed. To add just a little more pressure, she had to put the uniform on within one minute. Kyndall felt the camp helps to spark interest in the fire department for girls. The camp definitely sparked her interest as she now has plans to apply to the academy when she turns 18.