Prince George's kicks off modified bulky trash removal

Prince George’s County kicked off the reopening of residential waste services with a modified bulky trash drop-off service last Saturday, June 6, in the nine councilmanic districts according to a county news release. The kick-off began phase 1 of the reopening of residential waste services suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified drop-off service will help County residents dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, and other household items until regular curbside bulky trash service resumes.
“The health and well-being of our County employees and residents remains our top priority during this pandemic,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “We will continue to expand modified County Government services that were previously suspended in a safe way as we seek to recover from COVID-19.”
The Department of the Environment will operate an additional modified nine bulky trash drop-off sites on a biweekly, rotating schedule from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 11.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Acceptance Sites located within the Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill (BSRSL) in Upper Marlboro will return to regular service on June 11, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Residents may bring up to eight bulky trash items for disposal at all modified drop-off locations. For a list of accepted items, frequently asked questions and a complete schedule of drop-off locations, visit environment.mypgc.us.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, county employees are not allowed to assist, handle or touch any bulky trash items brought to the sites. Therefore, residents must be able to independently lift and place their items in the back of the packer truck for disposal and are encouraged to bring an extra person should they require assistance. There will be no exceptions to this guideline. In addition, residents are encouraged to utilize the designated drop-off locations within their councilmanic districts to avoid overcrowding at sites.
“I want to thank our residents for their patience and cooperation as we restore bulky service on a limited basis while keeping our essential workers safe,” said DoE Director Joseph P. Gill. “Please continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask covering, and stay safe.”
All other residential waste collection services, including regular residential curbside trash and recycling, compost, and yard trim collection, remain on schedule. Details for phase 2, including the reopening of the BSRSL and the reinstatement of curbside residential bulky trash, will be posted online at a later date.
For more information on the county’s waste collection service updates, contact 311.