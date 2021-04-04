The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) continues to exemplify the important role of public libraries in adapting to meet community needs. Through the PGCMLS Foundation and a grant from Capital One Foundation, PGCMLS launched an English/Spanish COVID-19 Vaccine Hunter Hotline that started April 1. The number for the hotline is (240) 392-3622. The hotline will assist the public by directly booking vaccination appointments for them based on eligibility and availability, adding them to vaccine pre-registration lists, and answering any questions about the vaccination process.
The goal of the hotline is to assist Prince George’s County residents and workers with obtaining vaccine appointments as quickly as possible.
“Our new hotline is inspired by the tremendous crowdsourced effort of the social media-based vaccine hunter groups, in which tech savvy community members–including many PGCMLS staff–volunteer their time to help neighbors secure vaccine appointments,” said Nicholas Brown, PGCMLS’ Chief Operating Officer for Communication and Outreach. “With this grant, we are also thrilled to provide temporary part-time employment for local residents."
This hotline differs from existing county and state hotlines in that it reviews vaccination options across all available providers: Retail pharmacies and grocery stores, healthcare facilities, Prince George’s County, the State of Maryland, Veterans Administration (VA) and more.
“The Library and the PGCMLS Foundation would like to thank Capital One Foundation for its generous grant to help us provide this essential service to our communities,” said Shelley O’Brien, PGCMLS Director of Development and Donor Engagement. PGCMLS is committed to keeping the community informed and connected to essential services.
Thanks to the PGCMLS Foundation and Capital One Foundation, PGCMLS is expanding its already commendable efforts to bridge the digital divide by increasing equity in access to the COVID-19 vaccines available to the public.