Prince George's moves into phase 2 reopening

Prince George’s County moved into a full phase two reopening on Monday. Residents are asked to continue to exercise caution, limit non-essential trips and use face coverings when out in public, according to a news release from Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.
“We remain cautiously optimistic as we move forward with our phased reopening and recovery of Prince George’s County” Alsobrooks stated in the release. “I am encouraged by the progress that we have made together as a community to slow the spread of this virus, and I know that if we all continue to take certain precautions that are part of our new normal, we can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 in this next phase of our reopening.”
A number of non-essential businesses and services will be able to reopen with modifications that protect the health and safety of employees and residents, listed below.
Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor physical activities may reopen with one patron per 200 square feet of fitness space, not to exceed 50% capacity. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and safety precautions must be adhered to.
Some recreational establishments may now reopen with capacity limits, CDC guidelines and other requirements in place.
Casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, indoor skating rinks and miniature golf may reopen at 50% capacity. Amusement parks may reopen at 40% capacity.
Social and fraternal clubs may reopen at 50% capacity, with safeguards in place.
Retail stores will be able to expand to one person per 100 square feet allowed in store, not to exceed 50% percent capacity.
Shopping malls may reopen up to 50% capacity, with safeguards and physical distancing in place.
All personal services that have remained closed, including tattoo parlors, spas and massage parlors, will be able to reopen by appointment only with one customer per 200 square feet, not to exceed 50% capacity. The same safety and health guidelines remain in place from the modified phase two reopening for these businesses.
Houses of worship may expand indoor services to 50% capacity, with safeguards and physical distancing requirements in place.
Childcare facilities can reopen for all children with health and safety precautions. In addition to the use of masks and gloves for all employees and having appropriate social distancing and disinfecting in place, they must also have a schedule for staggered drop offs and pickups, conduct daily symptom checks and have a strict dismissal policy in the event of positive cases.
Outdoor community pools, both public and private, may now expand to 50% capacity, but must practice proper social distancing guidelines. Indoor pools will remain closed.
Car washes are now allowed to perform internal cleaning, with all employees wearing PPE and other safeguards in place.
Outdoor youth sports may expand to no more than 100 people in any area, still in small groups with no more than nine children and one coach per group.
Unless expressed otherwise in the county executive’s executive order, large gatherings may resume with capacity limits of one person/family unit per 200 square feet or a maximum of 100 persons, whichever is lower. Venues for large gatherings must adhere to physical distancing requirements and CDC guidelines.
For county government, buildings will remain closed to the public. The county government is still open and operational, adding a number of virtual services in its agencies to ensure that it can still serve county residents.
The release stated that for the week ending June 13, there were 27 deaths with an average of 3.9 deaths per day. Deaths per week have decreased by 64% from our high of 74 deaths per week in April.
The hospitalization rate has also declined: in early May, county hospitals had 244 COVID-19 inpatients, on average, per day. That has since decreased for seven consecutive weeks to 80 patients. That is a 67% decrease from the highest average. The county has also experienced a decrease in med/surgery bed use, as well as the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units, which is now almost half what it was in early June. The county has 58.8% of med/surgery beds available and 48.1% of ICU beds available.
Prince George’s County has also increased its testing capacity, now operating four health department testing sites. The city of Hyattsville is operating a fifth testing site with supplies from the Prince George’s County Health Department. The health department, in addition to private entities and hospitals, are testing approximately 10,000 people per week countywide, with the capacity to test more as needed. The positivity rate has now decreased to 7.8%. The Health Department is now offering free testing without appointments at all of its testing locations.
“As we continue moving forward, I want to again remind everyone to use caution and good judgment,” Alsobrooks stated in the release. “This virus has taken a terrible toll on our community and still remains in our county and region. However, we can all continue doing our part to stop the spread of this virus, and together we can ensure that COVID-19 does not have the final say.”
For more information about testing, visit www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3472/COVID-19-Testing?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Residents can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 301-883-6627 for questions about testing or other concerns.
For additional details on the county’s full phase two reopening and to access a copy of the Executive Order, visit www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3504/County-Phased-Reopening?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.