The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is leading the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting on Friday in Oxon Hill. The decedent is identified as 29-year-old Cedric Williams with no fixed address. The officer involved is identified as Corporal John Diggs, a 12-year veteran of the department.
The incident allegedly took place last Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Owens Road. Police’s preliminary investigation allegedly revealed that an employee of the apartment complex on Owens Road notified Diggs that a man who was banned from the complex was on the property. Diggs, who lives at the complex, attempted to get Williams to leave.
Williams allegedly did not comply with Diggs’ orders to leave the property. Diggs was wearing his police uniform at the time. An alleged verbal confrontation between Williams and Diggs turned into a physical struggle outside of the building and onto a roadway. During that struggle, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun from a bookbag and tried to fire it at Diggs. According to police, the gun did not fire, so Williams then tossed the gun into a wooded area.
After a second review, police determined that the gun was a realistic replica of a Colt 45.
Diggs then allegedly deployed his taser twice at Williams in an attempt to gain control and place him in custody. According to a police release, the taser deployments were not effective. Williams then allegedly retrieved a second weapon, an AR-15 style rifle from the wooded area, and pointed the rifle at the officer. According to police, that is when Diggs fired his work-issued firearm multiple times, which struck and killed Williams. A follow-up review by police determined that the rifle was also a realistic replica.
The Prince George’s Police Department reported that Diggs sustained several injuries during the physical altercation with Williams. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.
Diggs joined the department in 2009 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. As is standard procedure, he is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews all officer-involved shootings.
Detectives investigating homicide in Oxon Hill
In an unrelated incident, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man Saturday in Oxon Hill. The victim is 39-year-old Robert Hall of Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 11, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maury Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim outside in the grass suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a motive in this case.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0041390.