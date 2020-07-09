Prince George's police officer indicted

A suspended Prince George’s Police Department officer was indicted by a grand jury last week for allegedly providing confidential case information to a commercial sex worker.
Cpl. Ivan Mendez, 34, faces one count of misconduct in office.
According to a PGPD news release, Mendez allegedly provided confidential information to a commercial sex worker whom he was paying in exchange for sexual acts. The information he provided focused on an on-going police investigation.
The release stated that the PGPD was first made aware of the allegations against Mendez on April 1, 2019. He was suspended on April 3, 2019. The alleged incident occurred Dec. 31, 2018, according to online case records.
The Prince George’s Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division brought its investigation to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.
“It is important for the community to know that once a fellow officer was made aware of the allegations against Mendez, the Internal Affairs Division was immediately notified. The officer’s police powers were then suspended and he remains suspended. We then brought our investigation to the State’s Attorney Office for consideration of charges. All allegations of criminal misconduct by our officers are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Officers who break the law have no place in this agency,” PGPD Interim Police Chief Hector Velez stated in the release.
Mendez joined the PGPD in 2009 and was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation prior to his suspension.
Mendez has an initial arraignment in circuit court scheduled for July 31 according to online case records.
