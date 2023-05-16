Nearly 500 middle and high school students presented their extensive historical research at the 2023 Maryland History Day State Contest on May 6. The competition, held at University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities. Last year, more than 26,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.
Maryland History Day, produced by Maryland Humanities since 1999, sparks critical thinking and helps develop skills in research and analysis, writing, and public speaking. Working solo or in small groups, students create original documentary films, exhibits, performances, research papers, or websites exploring a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme, which this year is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Maryland History Day is open to public, private, parochial, and homeschool students in grades 6 through 12.
Competitors at Maryland History Day have already won first or second place in their category at school and/or district levels. Students from twelve counties and Baltimore City received special awards, designated for outstanding Maryland History Day projects that cover specific subjects.
Students from eight Maryland counties and Baltimore City will represent Maryland in the National History Day competition, where they will compete among an estimated 3,000 participants from across the country and beyond. National History Day runs June 11–15 at University of Maryland in College Park.
The national competition involves students from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and international schools in China, Korea, and South Asia. Maryland History Day is an affiliate of National History Day, a non-profit education organization that promotes an appreciation for historical research among middle and high school students through multiple annual programs, including the National History Day Contest.
Prince George’s County winners
Advancers to National History Day:
Students: Faith Adewole, Winter Swann, and Saxen Lancaster
Award: Junior Group Website, First Place
Topic: The Brothers Grimm: Paving A Frontier In the Preservation of Culture and Literature
School: Kenmoor Middle School
Teacher: Irene Prescott
Special prize winners:
Students: Angela Avalos, Cecilly Nelson, Hephzibah Ikpe, and Aanya Singh
Award: Excellence in Historic Preservation, Senior Division, sponsored by Maryland Historical Trust
Topic: The Works of Madam C.J. Walker
Category: Group Exhibit
School: DuVal High School
Teacher: Patrick Wilborn
Students: Alia Bolden and Catherine Wilson
Award: George Washington Leadership Prize, Junior Division, sponsored by George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Topic: The Watergate Scandal : Its Impact on Investigative Journalism
Category: Group Documentary
School: College Park Academy
Teacher: Angela Ohl
Student: Jaina Dotson
Award: George Washington Leadership Prize, Senior Division, sponsored by George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Topic: The Middle Passage and The Scientific Revolution
Category: Senior Individual Documentary
School: Oxon Hill High School
Teacher: Thomas Klug
Student: Christopher Hill
Award: Excellence in Labor History, Junior Division, sponsored by Bill Barry and Friends
Topic: Cesar Chavez: A Humble Frontiersman In Labor Rights
Category: Individual Documentary
School: Accokeek Academy
Teacher: Leslie Armstrong
Maryland History Day Statewide High School Teacher of the Year: