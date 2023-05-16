Nearly 500 middle and high school students presented their extensive historical research at the 2023 Maryland History Day State Contest on May 6. The competition, held at University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities. Last year, more than 26,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.

Maryland History Day, produced by Maryland Humanities since 1999, sparks critical thinking and helps develop skills in research and analysis, writing, and public speaking. Working solo or in small groups, students create original documentary films, exhibits, performances, research papers, or websites exploring a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme, which this year is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Maryland History Day is open to public, private, parochial, and homeschool students in grades 6 through 12.