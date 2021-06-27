Charges have been filed in district court against a 56-year-old Prince George’s County woman in connection with house parties in an upscale Dunkirk neighborhood. The charges Kathy Elizabeth Williams is facing include one felony count for creating a common nuisance while administering a controlled dangerous substance.
Documents on file in the court system state there is a “history of loud party/noise complaints for the residence” on Dunleigh Court dating back to last July.
“Several of the parties hosted at the residence were advertised to the public with ticket sales being generated through the Eventbrite website,” stated F/Sgt. Jason Dean in court documents. “The advertised ticket sales list a DJ, full cash bar and food being available. The ticket purchase price varies from $35 — $500 and the location is listed as Dunkirk, Md., with the full address being provided the day before the event to ticket holders.”
Dean stated in charging documents that on June 12, “neighboring residents observed indicators that an event was taking place at the residence and began contacting local authorities with their concerns. Indicators observed were portable toilets being delivered to the residence as well as an increased presence of larger vehicle traffic offloading DJ sound equipment and catering supplies.”
Because of previous instances of loud party noise complaints — twice in July of last year, once time last August plus an aborted “pool party” planned for last Aug. 15. — the latter event was called off “as a result of law enforcement planning and consultation with the homeowner during the COVID pandemic restrictions,” Dean stated in court papers.
On June 12, deputies alerted by neighbors increased patrols in the area. According to Dean, the deputies “observed several limousine-style shuttle buses transporting people to the residence from an outside location. It was estimate that each of the limousine buses had a capacity of 15-20 seats.
Shortly after 4 p.m. the DJ started cranking up the music volume. That’s when Cpl. Vince O’Donnell went to the residence to notify the homeowner of a loud party noise complaint. The corporal was told the volume would be lowered and the event was a “graduation party,” according to court documents.
Dean reported the sheriff’s office “UAS Team,” which uses drones, was deployed.
“An over of the property displayed several tents were set up around the pool in the rear of the residence,” Dean stated in charging documents. “It was observed that several bar station were located around the pool with attendees being served alcoholic beverages, a station or bar where monetary transfers were taking place for unknown smoking substances and/or paraphernalia for hookah and a food dispensing area under the rear porch of the residence. Attendees were observed rolling and smoking blunts, which were passed along to other attendees within the area of the pool.”
Nearby residents filed complaints with the sheriff’s office during the soiree. The grievances included loud music, plus an excessive smell of burning marijuana.
A noise ordinance violation was documented by Cpl. Mark Robshaw, with a noise meter reading well in excess of the allowable decibel level.
Deputies were able to identify Williams as the homeowner and she and her sons conversed with the deputies. The dialogue was captured on body cameras worn by deputies. Williams was asked if she had permits for alcohol sales plus the sale of tickets.
“Mr. Williams advised that the event was a graduation party, however, when asked, could not advise that name of the graduate nor present the individual,” Dean stated in court documents.
Williams and her sons subsequently retreated to the house, declining further comment.
Charging papers state that F/Sgt. Eric Basham spoke with a hired security guard at the party site. The guard “advised that the event was not a graduation party” and that guests paid for their tickets.
Court records show the charges against Kathy Williams were filed June 18. They include maintaining a “disorderly house” from July 21, 2020, to June 12 and a noise control violation. A summons was issued for Williams to appear in district court on Aug. 23 for a preliminary inquiry into the matter.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews