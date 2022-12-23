Litter

A stroll along the beaches at Point Lookout State Park in Scotland in 2019 revealed several straws, such as this one, and other plastic items, all of which were collected and properly disposed of.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

The Chesapeake Bay is home to more than 3,700 species of plants and animals, according to the National Park Service. However, pollution levels continue to be a major threat to its biodiversity.

On Nov. 28, The Chesapeake Bay Commission released its latest policy report in partnership with the Chesapeake Legal Alliance. The report, titled "Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastics Packaging: Opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed," emphasized the importance of holding producers accountable for excessive plastic use in society.