The Prince George’s County Police Department reported that a suspect allegedly fleeing a gas station robbery in Fort Washington later died in Washington, D.C., after colliding with a barrier during a police pursuit last week.
The deceased was identified by police as Danny Washington, 36, of Northeast Washington, D.C.
According to a PGPD report, on the evening of Dec. 23, patrol officers were called to the 9100 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington for the report of a robbery of a gas station. While responding to the call, one officer saw the car in which the suspect allegedly fled.
Two minutes later, at 11:53 p.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s car in the 6600 block of Oxon Hill Road. The driver stopped his vehicle, remained on scene for slightly over one minute and then sped away at a high rate of speed.
Officers radioed to a supervisor that the driver was fleeing and requested permission to pursue. At 11:55 p.m., a pursuit was authorized based on the information available at that time and the officers began to pursue the driver, which led them into Washington, D.C. Simultaneously, other officers responded to the gas station to investigate the robbery.
At midnight, as the driver was allegedly attempting to get away on Interstate 295 northbound, his vehicle collided with a jersey wall on the 11th Street Southeast exit ramp and caught on fire. Via radio, officers immediately notified Washington, D.C., fire/EMS to the respond to the scene.
Officers exited their cruisers, retrieved their department-issued fire extinguishers and were able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from his car, according to the report.
Rescue crews arrived on scene within moments. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Officers investigating the robbery at the gas station determined it was allegedly a theft of business funds.
PGPD said it will be conducting the investigation in relation to the theft and the pursuit. The District’s Metropolitan Police Department is conducting the collision investigation.