Romantic Interest dominated Rosecroft spring meet

Through the first two months of the abbreviated Rosecroft Raceway winter-spring meet, Romantic Interest clearly was the dominant pacer at the five-eighths mile oval in Fort Washington, winning all five of his starts at the meet.
A 5-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained and driven by Frank Milby for owner and mother Candy Milby, Romantic Interest recorded all five victories in the $10,000 Open Handicap for pacers. He was favored in all five starts despite typically being handicapped to the outside post and prevailed in all of them, three times as the odds-on choice.
“He’s a lot more mature now than he was when he started,” Frank MIlby said of Romantic Interest, who has won five of eight starts overall this year and sports a commendable 17-10-6 slate and earnings of over $145,000 from 59 career tries. “Early in his career if you used him hard early in the mile he wouldn’t have anything left at the end. But now he can go a quarter in 26 flat and still have something left in the end.”
In his most recent outing on March 8, Romantic Interest captured the Open Handicap as the 3-10 favorite in 1:52.2. Two weeks earlier he scored as the 7-5 choice in 1:50.4 and one week earlier on Feb. 16 he prevailed as the 7-5 favorite in 1:51, 10 days after finishing sixth in the Winners Over class at Dover Downs in Delaware.
Romantic Interest began his current campaign by making two starts at Dover then prevailed in his local debut at Rosecroft by besting Open foes as the 4-5 choice in 1:53 on Jan. 19. One week later on Jan. 26 he scored again as the 4-5 choice, this time in 1:51.3. In retrospect, his victory on Jan. 26 would represent his average performance at the meet, a victory in 1:51.3 with a return just below even money.
During the shortened Rosecroft winter-spring meet, Romantic Interest conjured up memories of past local stars, Come On Fred and Texas Tea, both of which enjoyed brief spurts of dominance in the top class, the Preferred, back when the track was still one-half mile in circumference. It was reconfigured to its current five-eighths mile status in 1989.
While Romantic Interest dominated the winter-spring meet and may be one of the local representatives for the annual $100,000 Potomac Pace this fall, Dealt A Winner, who has competed in all four of the previous editions of the Potomac Pace and was the runner-up last year to Endeavor, made his seasonal debut last Saturday night at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
Sent out as 4-1 second choice in the $20,000 Open at the New Jersey one-mile oval, Dealt A Winner (David Miller) angled out first over into the far turn, surged to command at the head of the lane then was overhauled in the final 100 yards by 2-1 favorite Bechers Brook A (Yannick Gingras) in 1:49 flat.
An 8-year-old Cam’s Card Shark gelding trained by Mark Silva, Dealt A Winner raced well in his seasonal debut and looks poised for another solid campaign and possibly a return trip to the Potomac Pace at Rosecroft this fall if they track offers that invitational again. Harrington Raceway in Delaware has already cancelled its signature event, the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial, originally scheduled for mid-September.
One race earlier at the Meadowlands last Saturday night, Highalator overcame post 10 and his 42-1 long-shot status to rally second over to capture the $22,500 Preferred Pace in 1:48.4 with Rosecroft regular Richard Still in the bike. A Somebeachsomewhere trained by Jenny Bier, Highalator recorded his first win in three starts this year and could be among those invited to the Potomac Pace this fall at Rosecroft.
