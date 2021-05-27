Last Sunday evening, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on its winter-spring meet when the five-eighths mile oval in Prince George’s County offered a quartet of $70,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals and a solid menu of overnight races for older pacers to support the “Sophomore Showdown” for three-year-olds of both gaits and genders.
Last Sunday, Rosecroft kicked off its final Sunday card of the meet by hosting a quartet of MDSS final, although the opener was a non-betting event that provided a genuinely predictable outcome.
Pride of Windswept (Corey Callahan) completed a sweep of the elims and final by coasting home five lengths clear in 1:58.4. A sophomore daughter of Charlie De Vie trained by Shaun Callahan for owner-breeder John Swart, Jr. and Sarah Swart, Pride of Windswept has won three of four starts this year and 10 of 12 career outings and banked over $120,000 along the way.
“I wish they were all this easy to drive,” Callahan said. “She’s so handy off the gate. I think she’s probably a little better chasing other horses, but she’s so much the best in here I had to move her before she gets locked in.”
Then one race later in the MDSS final for three-year-old filly pacers, the first parimutuel race on the card, Madisonsallin (Eddie Davis, Jr.) lived up to her role as the 8-5 favorite when she led throughout for a head victory over stablemates Kelseys For Real (Jared Moyer) and Samantha’s All In (Allan Davis) in 1:53.1.
A sophomore daughter of Rusty’s All In trained by John Wagner, who had five of the nine finalists in this division, Madisonsall In notched her third win in four starts this year and now owns a 7-3-0 slate and over $85,000 banked from 13 career tries. She had won the opening leg of the MDSS elims then was second in the most recent prep before lowering her lifetime mark by two seconds on Sunday.
“She’s been really good the whole series,” Davis said. “But it’s tough to keep them sharp racing every other week. You can only train them so many times between races.”
One race later in the MDSS final for three-year-old colt trotters, Funnyfunnyriddle (Jim Morand) lived up to his billing as the 3-10 choice when he tucked in the pocket early, stayed in past the half, brushed to command before three-quarters then held safe Kaaching Kaaching and Whitesville Tug for a two-length score in 1:59.3 to complete a sweep of the series.
A sophomore son of Lockkeeper trained by Les Givens for owners Nanticoke Racing, Jim Magno and Joe Fonte, Funnyfunnyriddle recorded his fourth win in five starts this year and now owns an 8-2-0 slate and nearly $70,000 banked from 12 career outings. Magno is not only a co-owner but also the breeder of the newest MDSS champion of this division.
“It didn’t go completely as expected, but it all worked out,” said Morand, who was once the dominant driving force on the Maryland harness racing circuit before shifting his focus to Delaware. “When I pulled him going to three-quarters he was pretty good. He did what he needed to do.”
Then one race later in the MDSS final for three-year-old colt pacers, Real Made (Allan Davis) lived up to hie role as the 1-5 favorite when he brushed to command before the half in 55.2 then edged clear from Rocket Sparks (Jonathan Roberts) and KO Master (Mark Gray) in the lane to a three-length score in 1:53.2.
A sophomore son of Rusty’s All In trained by Brian Wright for owner-breeder Willard D. Hall, Jr., Real Made notched his second win in four starts this year and now owns a 3-2-1 slate and nearly doubled his lifetime earnings to $70,000 from 10 career tries.
“He’s always been a real nice colt,” Davis said. “He just had some issues with breaking. When I moved him to the front before the half, I thought he would be okay from there. He was good in the lane.”
Much later on the card, JJ Flynn (Allan Davis) gained command in a 26.1 opener, yielded to Keep On Rocking A (Pat Berry) before the half, sat the pocket down the backside and through the far turn then angled out in the lane and overhauled the leaders for a two-length score in 1:50, the fastest mile of the winter-spring meet. It was his fifth win from 16 seasonal outings and 40th tally from 154 career outings.
Rosecroft also honored its top overnight horses last week. Precision Bluechip, a six-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, was named the top male pacer of the meet after winning the Open six times. Bet You Im Rockin was the top pacing mare of the meet, having captured the filly-mare open five times and then facing the boys once, while Judge Bob was named the track’s top trotter.
Rosecroft will be dark for live racing through September when the harness racing scene in Maryland shifts to Ocean Downs, a half-mile oval five miles west of Ocean City. But racing will return to Rosecroft for the fall meet, where the sixth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for free-for-all pacers will once again be the marquee event of the meet.
