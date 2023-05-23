Last Saturday evening, shortly after novice and serious racing fans alike witnessed National Treasure capture the latest edition of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Rosecroft capped a busy spring meet with a solid program impacted somewhat by a late evening storm.

Saturday offered Rosecroft the chance to put the finishing touches on its winter-spring meet as well as honor its top equine and human performers over the past four months. Catch driver Jonathan Roberts edged clear from Johnathan Ahle to capture the driving title, while Mike Hall clearly won the training title. Throughout the spring, Roberts was the primary pilot for Hall trainees.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews