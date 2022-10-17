Last Thursday evening Rosecroft Raceway hosted a quartet of $75,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders and the four events that kicked off the 16-race card offered a blend of successful favorites and mild upsets.
In fact, in the opening race on the card, Tenouttaten (Jonathan Roberts) forged a genuine 16-1 upset when he gained command soon after the start, strolled by the half in 1:02 then rebuffed several challenges inside and outside through the lane for a half-length score in 2:01.1 for his first career victory in four tries.
A juvenile son of Cam's Rocket owned, bred and trained by Kerry Welty, Tenouttaten graduated in an ideal spot and benefited from the early miscue of 3-5 favorite Sultan Of Sultans. His success in the final came as a pleasant surprise to Welty as well his catch driver, Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate with well over 4,000 victories in his career.
"This horse has been a problem child from the beginning," Welty said of her homebred, who now owns one win and just over $44,000 banked from four career tries. "We've had more than a few little problems with him since day one."
"I definitely did not see the other horses breaking early," Roberts said. "That definitely helped. I never expected to get to the half in 1:02, but I never got any pressure until after the half."
Then one race later in the $75,000 MDSS final for two-year-old filly pacers, Val's Girl (Roger Plante, Jr.) lived up to her billing as the 3-10 favorite when she brushed to command before the half then held safe Spy's Last Game and Joyces Real Honey for a length score in 1:53.1 to cap a perfect campaign in stakes record fashion. The top two finishers were both bred by Tom & Linda Winebrenner of Fox Den Farm.
"She was really on cruise control the whole time," Plante said of Val's Girl, who has won all 10 of her starts and banked nearly $115,000 for trainer Steve LeBlanc. "I really didn't want the rail, but once she made the front she was really good. She just seemed to get better with each start. I hope she's even better next year [at age three]."
Then one race later in the $75,000 MDSS final for two-year-old filly trotters, Call Me Goo (Roberts) benefited from a pocket trip behind Goolishness (Trae Porter) through the first three calls then overhauled that one in the lane for a neck score in 1:56.4. A freshman daughter of Googoo Gaagaa trained by Jason Skinner, Call Me Goo recorded her fourth win from seven starts this year.
"I could not have asked for a better trip," Roberts said. "Once Trae made the front with his filly I was happy to just sit right behind her. We both came home in 28, so we were going really good in the lane. My filly just had the better trip."
One race later in the $75,000 MDSS final for two-year-old colt pacers, Babes All In (Jared Moyer) forged a 7-1 upset when he gained command soon after the start and rebuffed two challenges from 1-9 favorite Smooth Rocket (Russell Foster) for a length score in 1:52.1. It was the first victory in four career outings for the juvenile son of Rusty's All In and owner-breeder-trainer Ronald Short.
"He was awesome tonight," Moyer said. "I saw Russell's horse was on a line. But my horse was really good. When that horse came to me, my horse dug in."
Then several races later in the $17,500 Maryland Open for older pacers, Can't Beach That (Roberts) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite when he overcame a first over journey to prevail by a length over Twin B Fighter (Porter) in 1:50.3. A six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall for Surprise Pic LLC, Can't Beach That recorded his third win in four starts at the meet and his 12th triumph from 29 seasonal outings.
Local harness racing fans are counting down the days to the seventh annual Potomac Pace Invitational on Nov. 10, which is getting several purse boosts. The guaranteed purse is $125,000 and there is a $5,000 bonus to any horse that breaks the all-age track record of 1:47.3 previously held by Keystone Velocity for his Potomac Pace score five years ago.
Among the Free-For-All pacers high on the track's wish list are Bulldog Hanover, Allywag Hanover, This Is The Plan, Working On A Mystery, Charlie May, None Bettor A and 2020 hero Leonidas A. Several potential Potomac Pace prospects will be competing in the upcoming $500,000 Breeders Crown final on Oct. 29 and then several will exit the Potomac and head to the $500,000 TVG Final on Nov. 26.