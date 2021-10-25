Last Sunday evening Rosecroft Raceway presented a quartet of $70,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders which kicked off a card that soon focused on an array of durable, talented older pacers.
Sunday's card actually kicked off early with a pair of MDSS finals that were offered as non-betting events since the compact fields - three in one and four in the other - would not prove appealing to bettors. But to owners, trainers, drivers and breeders of such freshman trotters, the finals offered ample rewards.
In the first non-betting event on the card, You'll Never Be Me (Russell Foster) maintained her winning ways when she carved out wicked fractions of 27.4, 57.3 and 1:28.1 then drew away late to an eight-length score in 2:01.2. A juvenile daughter of Cam's Rocket owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, You'll Never Be Me notched her fourth win in six career outings and now boasts $85,000 banked.
"I had to let her roll a little to get around Roger [Plante] and once she got going I didn't want to grab into her," Foster said. "She was fired up leaving there and once she got going I just her roll. She's getting better with each start."
Then one race later in the $70,000 MDSS final for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings, Hoofbeats De Vie (Foster) maintained his dominance over the local contingent when he led throughout modest fractions then drew clear from Whitesville Mr Aw (David Hill) and Bonjour Mary Ellen (Jim Morand) to a six-length score in 1:59.2.
A freshman son of Charlie De Vie trained by Chris Lakata, Hoofbeats De Vie notched his sixth straight score and nearly doubled his lifetime earnings to $85,000 from seven starts. Like You'll Never Be Me, Hoofbeats De Vie has simply dominated the local MDSS freshmen group and enjoyed a perfect run through the elims and finals at Ocean Downs and Rosecroft.
"Tonight was his best performance of the year," Foster said. "He saved his best for last. He's really good off the gate and he's so handy once he makes the front."
Then in the opening race on the wagering portion of the card, Predict The Future (Plante) benefited from a pocket trip behind Meleficent K (Mark Gray) through the first three calls then angled out of the two-hole and overhauled that one late for a length score in 1:57 in the MDSS final for two-year-old filly pacers. Trained by Steve LeBlanc for owner-breeder William Solomon, Predict The Future recorded her third win in eight outings.
"I could not have asked for a better trip," Plante said. "She left the gate quickly and I was able to duck into the two-hole and just sat there throughout. I didn't see [favored Connys All In] break stride, but it worked out for me."
One race later in the last MDSS final of the season, Donnys All In (Jared Moyer) benefited from a pocket trip behind stablemate Anthonys All In (Morand) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and edged clear to a two-length score in 1:56.4. A juvenile son of Rusty's All In trained by John Wagner, Donnys All In now owns a 2-2-2 slate and $66,000 banked from 10 starts.
"He was really good tonight," Moyer said. "Once he got down in the passing lane he really took off."
Several races later in one of the early overnight races on the card, Ilderton Am (Foster) provided a local flare for the program when he prevailed as the 1-9 favorite in a non-winners of three races lifetime event in 1:53.1. A sophomore son of Captaintrecherous trained by Jason Walters of Hughesville for owner Seth Hamelman of Waldorf, Ilderton Am held safe Rocket Roulette in the lane for his second win in 13 starts this year.
Several races later in a non-winners of $4,000 last four class for older pacers, Buckeye N (Jonathan Roberts) provided some more local flavor to the card when he forged a mild upset as the 5-2 second choice in 1:53.1. Trained by St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Megan Roberts and piloted by her younger brother and fellow Ryken alum, Buckeye N recorded his ninth win in 34 starts this year.
Then one race later in the featured $12,000 Maryland Open Handicap for older pacers, Can't Beach That (Eric Davis) benefited from wicked early fractions carved out by Rocktavius (Jason Thompson) and Precision Bluechip (Foster) then rallied widest of all in the lane to prevailed by a neck in 1:50.4 as the 9-2 third choice in the field of nine.
A five-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall for Surprise Pic LLC, Can't Beach That now owns a 6-3-3 slate and over $48,000 banked from 18 starts this year and sports a 12-8-8 slate and over $250,000 in career earnings from 49 lifetime outings. Rocktavius rallied inside to edge Precision Bluechip for the place spot.