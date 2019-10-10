Last Sunday evening Rosecroft Raceway kicked off a 15-race card with a pair of Maryland Sire Stakes finals that were contested as non-betting events and later the standardbred oval presented two more MDSS finals on the parimutuel portion of the program amid ideal conditions.
In the first of the two early, non-betting events, Grey (Allan Davis) allied from well off the pace to capture the $70,000 MDSS final for 2-year-old filly trotters, named in honor of the late, great Wayne Smullin, a standardbred driver who passed away two days after being involved in a horrific racing accident at Freestate Raceway in 1983.
“The race just kind of fell apart down the backside and my filly just picked up the pieces,” Davis said of Grey, the Mike Hall trainee who notched her first win in eight career outings in the lucrative final. “This filly can trot at the end of the mile. She’s just being dealing with some lameness. She will be better next year.”
In the next early, non-betting race on the card Yall Beneath Me (Russell Foster) continued his dominance over the local freshman trotting colts when he overcame post nine to gain command passing the grandstands the first time and simply cruised away from his eight rivals through honest splits of 28.3, 57.2 and 1:26 en route to a 14-length score in 1:55.1 in the $70,000 MDSS final for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings.
A juvenile of Googoo Gaagaa owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, Yall Beneath Me remained perfect in seven career outings when he romped home under very confident handling from Foster. Not only has Yall Beneath Me won all seven of his starts and banked nearly $100,000, he has scored by an average of nearly 20 lengths while never being asked.
“He just does it so easily,” Foster said. “I just let the other ones settle and then I let him roll to the front. I just didn’t want to make a mistake with him. I’ve never turned the whip over on him. He’s done it completely on his own.”
Then on the early portion of the parimutuel card, Jordons All In (John Wagner) gained command soon after the start and kept entry mate Nvrfearlloydishere (Eddie Davis Jr.) at bay through the lane for a length score in 1:52.4 in the $70,000 MDSS final for 2-year-old pacing colts. The juvenile son of Rusty’s All In trained by Arlene Cameron now owns a 3-4-1 slate and $65,000 banked from eight starts after taking the Earl Wagner Memorial.
Then two races later in the $70,000 MDSS final for 2-year-old filly pacers, Fire Me Up (Jared Moyer) benefited from an early miscue by 3-5 favorite Breeze Away B (Robert White) to gain command on the first turn and led throughout to score by just over a length over entry mate Nats A Lady (Wagner) in 1:56.1. It was her fourth win in eight starts this year, leading a second straight one-two finish in the MDSS finals for trainer Cameron.
“I was going to sit behind [Breeze Away B] and then once she broke I could not let anyone go,” Moyer said. “She felt pretty good once she made the lead. She just had enough left at the end to hold on.”
One race later in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts for older pacers, Rollin Ring Afire (Davis) benefited from a pocket trip behind Prince Clyde (Foster) through wicked fractions of 26.4, 54.3 and 1:23.1 through the first three calls, angled out turning for home and overhauled the leader in the lane for a neck victory in 1:51 flat for his second straight victory over the oval for trainer Willard Reynolds.
Then several races later in the $12,500 Maryland Open for older pacers, Capital Builder (Jonathan Roberts) benefited from a pocket trip behind Star Messenger (Tony Morgan) through the first three calls, angled to the passing lane and edged the gritty, first over Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) for a nose score in 1:51.1.
A 6-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Megan Roberts for father William “Bib” Roberts, Capital Builder earned his first win in three starts at the current Rosecroft fall meet and now owns a 6-5-3 slate and $52,000 banked from 25 seasonal outings and he now boasts 22 wins and just over $150,000 banked from 88 lifetime outings for the Roberts family.
Then two races later in the $12,000 Open for older pacers, Rollinlikethunder (Eddie Davis Jr.) lived up to his role as the 6-5 favorite when he overcame excess cover fourth over and rallied widest of all in the lane to edge 13-1 shot Allie’s Finale (Roger Plante Jr.) for a neck victory in 1:50.3.
A 4-year-old Roll With Joe trained by Eli Scott Jr. for owners Danny Warrington and Donald Hawk, Rollinlikethunder now owns a 7-4-2 slate and $82,000 banked from 25 starts this year and sports a 14-6-5 slate and over $126,000 banked from 45 career outings while lowering his lifetime mark by two-fifths of a second in the process.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rosecroft will host the fourth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace and the racing office is expecting another stellar field, including reigning harness horse of the year, McWicked (Brian Sears), who won the $186,000 Allerage Farm Open at The Red Mile in Lexington, Ky., in 1:47.3. The 8-year-old McArdle stallion trained by Casie Coleman owns four wins and over $875,000 banked this year and a 39-26-16 slate and $4.15 million banked from 107 career outings.
Several others who participated in the Allerage are also expected, including American History (Joe Bongiorno) settled for fourth as the 9-5 choice following a wide trip with excess cover, but the Tony Alagna trainee captured the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial at Harrington Raceway two starts earlier in 1:49.3 then equalled the all-age track record at Yonkers Raceway another 1:49.3 score.
Trainer Ron Burke could send either This Is The Plan, Filibuster Hanover or Dorsoduro Hanover for the Potomac and defending champ Western Fame is also expected. Courtly Choice, the reigning Maryland-bred harness horse of the year who offered little in the Allerage, is also expected to make his first appearance in the Free State next month in the Potomac.
The $25,000 Maryland Invitational on the Potomac undercard is also expected to be genuinely competitive, with defending champion Slick Tony poised to tackle Rollinlikethunder, Romantic Interest, Ideal Flip, Ideal Feeling, Summer Travel, Sams Triple Crown and others in another race that should go sub-1:50.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1