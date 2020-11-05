Last Wednesday evening, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on the quartet of Maryland Sire Stakes finals for three-year-olds of both gaits and genders, reminiscent of years past when all eight were once held on one Showcase of Champions card.
One day before steady rains soaked the region, Rosecroft presented all four MDSS finals for three-year-olds of both gaits and genders on one program and one sophomore delivered a dazzling effort in his local finale.
In the opening race on the card, Jordons All In (John Wagner) benefited from a pocket trip behind Nvrfearlloydishere (Eddie Davis, Jr.) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and edged past the leader for a length score in 1:51.3. A sophomore son of Rusty’s All In trained by Arlene Cameron, Jordons All In picked the ideal time to record his first victory in seven seasonal outings for his breeder-driver.
One race later in the $45K MDSS final for three-year-old filly trotters, Grey (Allan Davis) rallied second over and three-wide and held safe Goodygoodytwoshoes (Victor Kirby) for a two-length score in 1:56.2. A sophomore daughter of Charlie De Vie owned and trained by Michael Hall, Grey recorded her third win from 13 starts this year and now owns a 4-3-6 slate from 21 career outings.
Then one race later in the $45K MDSS final for three-year-old filly pacers, Hillbillykisses (Frank Milby) easily lived up her billing as the 1-5 favorite when she carved out the fractions en route to a two-length score in 1:53.1. A sophomore daughter of Rusty’s For Real trained by Brian Callahan for owner-breeder Hillbilly Acres Farms, Hillbilly Kisses notched her eighth win in 12 starts this year and now owns nine wins and $90,000 banked from 16 career tries.
Then one race later, perhaps subscribing to the theory of saving the best for last, Yall Beneath Me (Russell Foster) easily lived up to his role as the 1-20 favorite when he gained command early then led throughout and romped home 26.5 lengths clear in 1:53.2, shattering the stakes and all-age track record.
A sophomore son of Googoo Gaagaa owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, Yall Beneath Me put the finishing touches on a nearly perfect campaign when he notched his seventh win from eight starts this year and 14th victory from 15 lifetime outings and pushed his bankroll to nearly $165,000 for Hans.
“Richard said he wanted me to turn him loose tonight,” Foster said. “He went a quick third quarter (27.1) but he did it so easily. Turning for home I let him go as much as he could. It was fun. He’s definitely something special.”
Later in the $12,000 Open Handicap for pacing fillies and mares, Hillbilly Jet (Eddie Davis, Jr.) carved out all the fractions then held safe 6-5 favorite Sassa’s Sister (James Trae Porter) to score by a neck in 1:52.4. A six-year-old Ponder mare trained by Brian Callahan, Hillbilly Jet notched her fourth win in 21 starts this year and she now sports a 16-28-29 slate and nearly $160,000 banked from 130 lifetime outings.
One race later in the $12,000 Open Handicap for older trotters, Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) lived up to his role as the 9-5 favorite when he brushed to command before three-quarters then held safe Luckycompeter (Corey Callahan) and Explosive Drama (Milby) for a length score in 1:55. A five-year-old Great George Two gelding owned and trained by Megan Roberts, Judge Bob recorded his fifth win from 18 starts this year and now boasts a solid 18-14-9 slate and nearly $160,000 banked from 60 career tries.
Twitter: @tTedSoMdNews