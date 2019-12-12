Amid conditions that were far from ideal when the racing began on Monday evening but gradually improved over the course of the program, Rosecroft Raceway hosted a solid Monday card that highlighted the top trotters and pacers the track has to offer this fall meet.
In fact, in the featured $11,000 Open Handicap for pacers that was the penultimate race on the Monday card, Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) overcame post seven to gain command from a stubborn In Record Time (Michael Greene) past the grandstands the first time, maintained an honest tempo to the half in 54.2 and by three-quarters in 1:22.4 then drew clear in the lane to a four-length score in 1:51.3 as the odds-on choice.
A 4-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained by Milby for his mom, owner Candy Milby, Romantic Interest has now won two straight Opens and prevailed in the top class four times at the meet. He owns an 8-7-6 slate and nearly $90,000 banked from 36 seasonal outings and likely secured champion fall meet pacer honors with his latest handy triumph.
“He can get to the quarter in 25, but if I let him roll like that then he’ll get down to the half in 53 and then won’t finish with much,” Milby said. “He’s had a good meet. He’s been racing good the whole meet.”
Three races earlier in the $10,000 Open Handicap for trotters, What That Is (Roger Plante Jr.) lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite from his assigned post nine to gain command after the opener, got a breather to the half in 57.2 and by three-quarters in 1:26.2 then held safe the late bid of Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) for a length score in 1:55.3.
A 4-year-old Cam’s Rocket gelding owned and trained by Kerry Welty, What That Is recorded his third straight win in the Open and fifth victory in the top class at the meet and cinched the title as champion fall meet trotter with his latest tally. What That Is owns a 7-5-3 slate and nearly $60,000 banked from 27 seasonal tries and will garner the champion trotter trophy next Monday.
“He just needed some time off,” Welty said. “But since he’s come back he’s been really good.”
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Always A Tiger (Roberts) easily lived up to his billing as the even-money choice when he rallied second over then three-wide entering the far turn to sweep to command and then romp home as much the best in 1:54.2.
A 9-year-old Cam Terrific gelding trained by Jason Walters of owner Joseph Plummer of Upper Marlboro, Always A Tiger recorded his third win at the fall meet and now owns a 6-3-2 slate and earnings of $24,000 from 27 seasonal tries. The durable aged gelding now boasts 37 wins and nearly $165,000 banked from 193 career outings.
Then one race later in another non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for pacers, Bo Breeze (Jared Moyer) overcame a third over journey and dull cover to rally widest of all in the lane for an 8-1 upset in 1:53.4. A 4-year-old Nuclear Breeze gelding trained by Shawn Murray, Bo Breeze recorded his 12th win in 33 starts this year after going winless in 22 tries one year earlier.
One race earlier in a non-winners of seven races or $65,000 lifetime, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) overcame post seven to complete an extended brush bid to gain command past the opener, got a breather to the half in 56.2, met token pressure down the backside and through the far turn then held safe the late inside bid from B A Rocket (Plante) to score in 1:53.2.
A 4-year-old, free-legged American Ideal gelding trained and driven by MacLeod of Dakota Express fame for owner Wayne Lynch of Go Get Lost fame, Dancing On A Star recorded his second win at the meet and now owns a 5-6-2 slate and earnings of $28,000 from 30 starts this year. It was his 11th win from 68 career tries and lowered his lifetime mark in the process.
“You don’t see many horses like him that don’t wear any hobbles or knee boots,” MacLeod said. “He’s getting better with every start.”
Several races earlier in a non-winners of four races lifetime class, Rockin The Shades (Plante) forged a mild 8-5 upset when he carved out honest fractions of 26.4, 56 flat and 1:24.2 then held safe the late bid of 7-5 favorite Shim (Frank Milby) to score in 1:53.2.
A 3-year-old Cam’s Rocket gelding owned and trained by Kerry Welty, Rockin The Shades recorded his third win in six starts at the fall meet and now owns a 5-1-5 slate and over$50,000 banked from 18 seasonal tries and a 6-4-6 slate and over $77,000 banked from 25 career outings.
“He was really good tonight,” Plante said. “He’s getting better each week. He’s really quick off the gate and that helps a lot. Tonight he was pretty handy the whole mile. He’s going to do really well around here.”
Each of the first two races on the card underscored the durability of local pacers. No Concert (Chris Offutt) overcame a first over journey to record his fifth win in 40 starts this year for trainer Joe Offutt and then Rollin About (Declan Donoway) led throughout to notch his fifth victory in 36 starts this year for trainer Erica Wagner and owner-driver Donoway in 1:53.3.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1