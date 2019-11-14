On an ideal evening for live outdoor sporting events of any type, Rosecroft Raceway hosted the fourth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace for older pacers and the event proved entertaining despite a pair of late defections.
In the hours leading up to the Potomac Pace, reigning harness horse of the year, McWicked, and multiple stakes winner, This Is The Plan, rated at 5-2 and 4-1 on the morning line, both scratched due to sickness. In their absence, Breeders Crown Open winner American History (Joe Bongiorno) and Breeders Crown runner-up Dorsodoro Hanover (Matt Kakaley), attracted the most attention as the 3-5 favorite and 2-1 second choice, respectively.
But each of the other four pacers in the group had proven themselves at various ovals. Courtly Choice (Corey Callahan) was the 9-2 third choice one year after he had won the Meadowlands Pace and the Little Brown Jug, two of the sport's premiere events. Endeavor (Tim Tetrick) was an overlooked 11-1 shot in his third Potomac try, while 16-1 shot Dealt A Winner (David Miller) has been in all four of them. Local star Slick Tony (Russell Foster) bypassed his title defense in the $25,000 Maryland Invitational to face the sport's best pacers, albeit as the longest shot on the board at 35-1.
When the gate folded in the fourth edition of the Potomac Pace, Dorsodoro Hanover and Dealt A Winner displayed the best early speed then favored American History brushed past them to take command not long after reaching the opener in 27.1, with Endeavor, Courtly Choice and Slick Tony being reserved off the pace.
American History maintained an honest tempo past the grandstands and by the half in 54.2 with Dorsodoro Hanover tucked in the pocket, which prompted Endeavor to angle out first over, followed closely by Courtly Choice. With Endeavor looming, American History rolled by three quarters in 1:21.2.
Around the final turn, American History looked poised to draw clear but Endeavor continued to grind his way toward him, while Dorsodoro Hanover and Dealt A Winner both angled to the inside. With 100 yards remaining, American History looked destined to prevail but Endeavor wore down the odds-on choice late for a head victory in 1:49.4.
"When Matty [Kakaley] left with Dorsodoro Hanover and then he let Joe's horse [American History] go then I knew I would have to come first up from that point," said Tetrick, who will turn 38 next week and was recently elected to the harness racing Hall of Fame. "This horse likes to grind and I knew that if I could get to Joe's horse and look him in the eye then my horse would have a chance. He's faced these types of horses in the past and held his own."
A 6-year-old American Ideal gelding owned and trained by Jeff Cullipher, Endeavor notched his sixth win from 24 starts this year and now owns 31 wins and nearly $650,000 banked from 105 lifetime tries. Dealt A Winner rallied inside late to edge American History for the place spot, followed by Dorsodoro Hanover, Courtly Choice and Slick Tony.
In the $25,000 Maryland Invitational, Rollin Ring Afire (Allan Davis) rallied from well off the pace, third over and widest of all in the lane to overhaul Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) and Rollinlikethunder (Eddie Davis Jr.) to score as the 5-2 second choice in 1:51.2.
A 7-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding trained by Willard Reynolds for the Twin Ponds Stable, Rollin Ring Afire now sports a 6-3-6 slate and over 40,000 banked from 26 starts this year. He had also rallied from well off the pace and widest of all one week earlier to capture the $12,500 Maryland Open in 1:52.3 and now owns 20 wins and over $240,000 banked from 92 career outings.
"He's really good right now," Davis said. "He's not real quick off the gate, but he likes to follow horses and he really likes these turns. Once he straightens away he just loves to reach for the wire."
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for older pacers, F Twenty Two (Roger Plante Jr.) overcame an extended first over trip and outlasted the late bid of 3-5 favorite Capital Builder (Jonathan Roberts) to score by a neck in 1:53 as an overlooked 11-1 shot.
A 9-year-old Jereme's Jet gelding owned and trained by Colby Hubble, F Twenty Two recorded his third win from five starts at the meet and now sports seven wins and $24,000 banked from 21 starts this year for a conditioner once donned the "Queen of the Frederick Fair".
"He's been good since we came back here," Hubble said. "He seems to really like this track. Tonight he was parked first over a long way but he just kept coming."
Then one race earlier in another non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for older pacers, Hey Dali (Corey Callahan) overcame a first over bid to wear down 9-5 favorite Redwood Again (Matt Kakaley) to score by two lengths in 1:53.1. A 7-year-old Dali gelding owned and trained by Frank Milby, Hey Dali notched his seventh win from 31 starts this year and his 31st win from 168 career outings.
Then one race earlier in another non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for older pacers, B Fast Eddie (Frank Milby) gained command in a 26.3 opener, rebuffed the bid from 3-5 choice Beammeupscottie (Eddie Davis Jr.) past the half, opened a clear lead far turn and held sway late to score in 1:54.
A 6-year old Big Jim gelding owned and trained by Eric Foster, B fast Eddie notched his second straight score and sports a 5-2-1 slate and banked $22,000 from 19 starts this year. B Fast Eddie recorded his 20th victory from 106 career outings and pushed his lifetime earnings past $132,000 in the process.
In the opening race on the card, Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) rallied from well off the pace and second over to edge 17-1 outsider Don Dorado to capture the $10,000 Open Handicap for trotters by nearly a length in 1:55.4. A 4-year-old son of Great George Two trained by Megan Roberts, Judge Bob recorded his 10th win in 29 starts this year and pushed his seasonal earnings past $50,000.