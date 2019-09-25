While fans of the Washington Redskins may have had to wait an extra day to see their team compete on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, local harness racing enthusiasts had ample reasons to venture to Rosecroft Raceway this past Sunday evening.
Rosecroft kicked off the card with eight, non-betting Maryland Sire Stakes elimination events for 2-year-olds of both gaits and genders then presented a 13-race parimutuel program that highlighted the older pacers and trotters in overnight events. This coming Sunday the track will host four, $70,000 MDSS finals for 2-year-olds.
Among the eight MDSS eliminations that were contested as non-betting events on Sunday, much of the focus was clearly on one supremely talented freshman trotting colt who looms a genuine budding star. Yall Beneath Me (Russell Foster), a juvenile son of Googoo Gaagaa owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, romped to his sixth straight victory to begin his career on Sunday and shattered the stakes record when he toured the oval in 1:54.4.
"He just does it so easily," Foster said. "He really does it all on his own. He's really nice."
Yall Beneath Me has not only won all six of his starts for Hans and earned $60,000 heading into this Sunday's $70,000 MDSS final in which he will be the 1-20 favorite, the Googoo Gaagaa colt has prevailed by a grand sum of 115 lengths. In a sport that craves photo finishes, Yall Beneath Me has won his six starts by an average of 19 lengths and is reminiscent of his sire and another former MDSS star, SJ's Photo.
In the opening MDSS elimination, Jordons All In (John Wagner) edged stablemate Nvrfearlloydishere (Eddie Davis Jr.) in 1:52.1 to establish a new stakes record over the surface. Both juvenile gelded sons of Rusty's All In are trained by Arlene Cameron for owner Pamela Wagner and both will be serious contenders in their respective MDSS final this Sunday.
Later in the second MDSS elimination for 2-year-old filly pacers, Breeze Away B (Robert White) rallied from just off the pace to forge a three-length score in 1:55.3. A freshman daughter of Nuclear Breeze, another former MDSS star and former track record holder, Breeze Away B notched her third win from five starts and will be among the favorites for her respective MDSS final this Sunday.
"She's really coming into her own," White said. "She got hurt earlier this year, but she's getting good again at the right time. We'll see what happens [this Sunday]."
Then roughly an hour after the MDSS eliminations were concluded, Allie's Finale (Roger Plante Jr.), a former MDSS star at ages two and three, rallied second over to forge a mild 6-1 upset in a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers in 1:50.4.
A 4-year-old Allie's Western gelding trained by Steve LeBlanc, Allie's Finale exited the Maryland Open and now owns a 7-4-5 slate and $44,000 banked from 32 starts this year, and he now owns an 18-7-8 slate and over $160,000 bankroll from 56 career outings. His handy score on Sunday represented a new lifetime mark by a full second.
Then two races later in a non-winners of $1,250 last four stats class for older pacers that served as the Robert "Shag" Fox Memorial, Cedar Hall Dream (Jonathan Roberts) closed willingly in the lane for a length victory in 1:55.4. The 6-year-old If I Can Dream gelding trained by Brian Wright notched his first win in two years and lowered his lifetime mark by two full seconds in the process.
Two races later in a non-winners of six races lifetime class for younger pacers, Luck N Roll K (Allan Davis) forged a 7-1 upset in his local debut when he rallied second over to prevail by a length in 1:52.4. A 4-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven stallion trained by Andrew Harris for owner Robert Key, Luck N Roll K notched his first win in 23 starts this year and now owns a 6-3-3 slate and over $50,000 banked from 48 career outings.
Several races later in the $10,000 Open Trot, Home'N Dry (Tyler Davis) gained command at the outset, maintained an honest tempo to the half and three-quarters then held safe the late bid of 80-1 outsider Whitesvilloe Dixon (David Hill III) for a length score in 1:55.3. The 7-year-old Credit Winner gelding trained by Brian Malone now owns three wins from 14 starts this year.
Then one race later in the $12,000 Maryland Open for pacers, Diamondkeeper (John Wagner) lived up to his role as the 2-1 favorite when he overcame a long first over journey to overhaul Bettorever (Tony Morgan) then outlast the late surge of 25-1 outsider JW Renegade (John Mackinnon) to score by a length in 1:51.3.
An 8-year-old Pine Valley gelding owned and trained by Basil Sapienza of Greenbelt, Diamondkeeper notched his sixth win from 26 starts this year and now boasts 41 victories and nearly $372,000 banked from 148 career outings. He had finished second three times and third twice in his previous five starts.
"He's racing really good right now," Sapienza said. "Tonight he was really good first over and last week he raced well second over. I'm really happy with the way he's racing right now."