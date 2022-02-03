Amid chilling temperatures that had actually forced several thoroughbred race tracks in the Mid-Atlantic Region to cancel their live racing cards on several occasions, Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its 2022 schedule with a pair of competitive programs.
In the feature race on the Sunday card, the $10,000 Maryland Open for older pacers, Beach Blanket Book (Russell Foster) lived up to his role as the even-money choice when he brushed three-wide to command before the half, rolled through wicked fractions then edged clear in the lane despite drifting out late to a three-length score in 1:51.4.
A five-year-old Sportswriter stallion trained by Brian Malone for owner Peter Paul Venturini, Beach Blanket Book recorded his first win in two seasonal tries after opening the campaign at Dover Downs and now owns a 12-10-2 slate and banked nearly $265,000 from 53 career outings. He had won against upper conditioned foes at Dover Downs and Harrington Raceway late last year.
“He was really good,” said Foster, the leading driver at the Rosecroft fall meet. “They made us work for it early, but once we cleared he was really good. Having those recent races at Dover helped.”
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for pacers, Dance On The Beach (Jim Morand) easily lived up to his billing as the 3-2 favorite when he quarter moved to command, strolled by the half in 57.4 then drew clear in the lane to a five-length score in 1:53.4. A seven-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding owned and trained by Trevor Stafford, Dance On The Beach kicked off his current season in sharp fashion and now owns a 19-21-17 slate and over $150,000 banked from 130 lifetime outings.
One race earlier in another non-winners of $4,001 last four starts class for pacers, Disturbia (Jim Morand) gained command soon after the start and led throughout and held safe 3-5 choice Classic for a neck score in 1:53. A seven-year-old American Ideal stallion trained by Trevor Stafford for owner Jody Lee Cahall, Disturbia kicked off his season with a sharp score and now owns a 20-21-14 slate and nearly $150,000 banked from 136 career tries.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of $2,500 last four starts class for older pacers, Shim (Trae Porter) benefited from a pocket trip behind Sandy’s Bolt (Jason Thompson) through the first three calls, angled out turning for home then cruised home to a four-length score in 1:51.4 as the 7-5 favorite. A six-year-old American Ideal gelding owned and trained b Basil Sapienza of Greenbelt, Shim recoded his first win in two starts this year and impressed his young driver.
“He was really good tonight,” Porter said. “When I left out of there he sat right in the hole. When I pulled the earplugs turning for home he just went right on. He was really good.”
Then several races in the Sunday opener, a tough, non-winners of $6,001 last four starts class for older pacers looking to earn a spot in the Open, Examiner Hanover (Russell Foster) lived up to his role as the tepid 9-5 favorite when he benefited from a pocket trip throughout, angled to the passing lane and overhauled a gritty, first over Jack Quick in 1:53.4
Four nights earlier on the Wednesday card, trainer-driver John Wagner kicked off the campaign by winning the first three races on the night and five overall. Wagner, a DuVal High School graduate who was the leading trainer during the Rosecroft fall meet, steered Imprincessgemma A, Bet You Im Rockin and Warrior Way to victories in the top three conditioned events on the opening night program.
