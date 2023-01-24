Four weeks after offering its final night of live racing for the 2022 season, Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its 2023 slate last Thursday evening on a mild, rainy occasion that mirrored the conditions on the closing night program one month earlier.

In the featured $15,000 Maryland Open for older pacers on the latter portion of the card, Sea Of Life (Eric Davis) lived up to his billing as the 9-5 favorite when he left to secure good early position, quarter moved to command, maintained a modest tempo to the half and three-quarters then held safe Shim (Russell Foster) for a length score in 1:53.1.


