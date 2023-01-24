Four weeks after offering its final night of live racing for the 2022 season, Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its 2023 slate last Thursday evening on a mild, rainy occasion that mirrored the conditions on the closing night program one month earlier.
In the featured $15,000 Maryland Open for older pacers on the latter portion of the card, Sea Of Life (Eric Davis) lived up to his billing as the 9-5 favorite when he left to secure good early position, quarter moved to command, maintained a modest tempo to the half and three-quarters then held safe Shim (Russell Foster) for a length score in 1:53.1.
A six-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding trained by Brian Tomlinson for owner Steven Wetzel, Sea Of Life prevailed in his seasonal debut and now owns a 10-14-5 slate and over $250,000 banked from 58 career outings. In a race that commenced under belated foggy conditions, the teletimer did not start and Sea Of Life was hand-timed in 1:53.1.
"He was really good tonight," said Davis, who recorded a pair of victories on the opening night card. "He was good. [Trainer] Brian [Tomlinson] does his home work. He had him ready tonight."
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of $6,250 last four starts class for older pacers, In Record Time (Michael Greene) forged a 10-1 upset when he gained command soon after the start, rebuffed an early challenge from Hulou then held safe Franco and 4-5 favorite Jack Quick in the lane for a length score in 1:53.4.
A 12-year-old By A Length gelding trained and driven by Greene, In Record Time prevailed in his seasonal debut and now owns a 36-34-23 slate and $210,000 banked from 179 career tries. In Record Time set his lifetime mark of 1:51 flat two years ago at age 10 and the Greene trainee still appears to have more than a hint of youth remaining in his aging legs.
One race prior in a non-winners of $4,500 last four starts class for older pacers, JK Objection (Rick Still) overcame post eight to gain command soon after the start and led throughout to score handily in 1:54.2 in a race marred by an early spill. A five-year-old JK Endofanera gelding trained and driven by Still for owner Midsize Contruction, JK Objection recorded his 11th victory in 65 lifetime outings.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of eight races lifetime condition for younger pacers, Setting Sun (Foster) forged a very mild upset as the even-money second choice when he brushed to command down the backside and drew clear late from 4-5 favorite Summer Trader (Jared Moyer) to score in 1:53.2.
A four-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained by Eric Ell for the Tribbetts Stable, Setting Sun notched his first win in two seasonal outings and now owns an 8-1-3 slate and over $65,000 banked from 30 lifetime tries. His backside brush was among the more impressive efforts on the opening night card contested over a dampened "good" oval.
One race earlier in the other non-winners of $4,500 last four starts class for older pacers, Dance On The Beach (Jim Morand) benefited from a pocket trip and emerged from the fog to prevail as the 6-5 favorite in 1:53.4. An eight-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding owned and trained by Trevor Stafford, Dance On The Beach posted his first win in three seasonal outings and now owns a 27-26-20 slate and just shy of $200,000 banked from 169 lifetime tries.
Then several races earlier in the Thursday opener, Louthepirate (Mark Gray) rallied second over and three-wide on the far turn to score in 1:53.2 as an overlooked 17-1 shot. Trained and driven by Gray for owner-breeder Anne McDonald, Louthepirate recorded his first win of the season and now owns a 6-1-1 slate and over $30,000 banked from 34 lifetime tries.
Rosecroft will offer live racing on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through May 20, with two key exceptions in May. Rosecroft will offer live racing on Kentucky Derby Day, Saturday May 6, and then again two weeks later on May 20 when Pimlico hosts the annual Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel in thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown for three-year-olds.
Rosecroft General Manager Lisa Watts noted that the Grand Stallion dining room will be open for each night of live racing throughout the meet with an expanded, upscaled menu that now includes Prime Rib, Fish N Chips and calamari, all prepared by a new, full-time chef. In the spring, the track will also be offering fans paddock tours and rides in the mobile starting gate.