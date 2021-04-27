One genuine sign that spring is finally in the air in addition to the gradual warming temperatures is the unveiling of the first round of Maryland Sire Stakes event for trotters and pacers at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington.
Last Sunday evening the MDSS four- and five-year-old trotters were on display in an early, non-betting event although much of the attention was focused on the horse that would have been the odds-on favoring had wagering been offered on that affair. All four MDSS finals will carry a $70,000 purse and be offered on Sunday, May 23.
Yall Beneath Me (Russell Foster), a four-year-old son of Goo Goo Gaa Gaa owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, kicked off the campaign by leading throughout for a length score in 1:55.2. Only beaten once in his career while facing largely restricted company, Yall Beneath Me has won 15 of 16 lifetime starts and earned just shy of $170,000.
"He was really good," Foster said. "He did it really easily. It was his first start back, so I wanted to go easy with him. He did it on his own. Richard is hoping they let him race once in the Open."
Then one race later in the MDSS 4-5-year-old Open for pacers, Fantastic Voyage (Corey Callahan) easily lived up to his role as the 1-5 favorite when he brushed to command before the half in 56.2, met token pressure down the backside then held safe stablemate Owzitgoin (Jason Thompson) for a length score in 1:51.2.
A four-year-old Cool Flying Fun stallion trained by Shaun Callahan for owner-breeder Dawn Amiss, Fantastic Voyage recorded his third win from 11 starts this year and now owns a 12-4-8 slate and nearly $70,000 banked from 38 lifetime tries. His winning time established a new MDSS mark for this group, but not a lifetime best.
"He was really good tonight," Callahan said. "When Pat [Berry] came at him first over down the backside he dug in a little bit and then he finished up well in the lane. Glad to see Cool Flying Fun finally have a good one."
Then one race later in the inaugural MDSS event for 4-5-year-old trotting mares, Pats A Keeper (Jared Moyer) just lived up to her role as the 1-2 choice when she held safe the first over bid of Winnie The Goo (Eddie Davis, Jr.) for a nose victory in 1:57.3. It was her 12th win from 45 career outings and represented a new stakes record since this marked the first edition of this event.
In the first MDSS elimination for three-year-old filly pacers on Sunday night, Trump Change (Roger Plante, Jr.) benefited from a pocket trip throughout then rallied along the pylons to score in 1:57 for trainer Lewis Nunes. Then in the first MDSS split for three-year-old filly trotters, Pride Of Windswept (Corey Callahan) led throughout to score in 1:59 for her first win in two starts this year and her eighth victory in 10 career outings for trainer Shaun Callahan.
"She's actually better chasing," Callahan said. "But she's so much the best here I had to put her on the front. I wish they were all that easy to drive."
Also on Sunday evening in the second MDSS split for three-year-old filly pacers, Madisonsallin (Eddie Davis, Jr.) lived up to her role as the 1-5 choice when she drew clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:55.2. One race later Funnyfunnyriddle (Jim Morand) overcame an extended first over bid to score in 2:00 for trainer Les Givens and co-owners Joe Fonte and Jim Magno.
One week earlier on the Monday, April 19 card at Yonkers Raceway, This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras) overcame post eight and led throughout to a three-length score in 1:50.4. Trained by Ron Burke, This Is The Plan now owns two wins from six starts this year and 20 victories and over $2 million from 75 career tries. Favored Leonidas A, hero of the Potomac Pace last fall at Rosecroft, settled for fifth in his first setback in six seasonal outings.
Several races earlier on that Yonkers card, Western Fame (Daniel Dube) captured the $100,000 MGM Borgata consolation in 1:51.2. A past winner of the Potomac Pace at Rosecroft and also a former Levy series final hero, Western Fame angled out of the pocket approaching the three-quarter mark then edged clear in the lane to a two-length score.
Fast miles in the overnight events were also the norm and Dancing On A Star (Callahan) prevailed in 1:51 and Carlisimo (Pat Berry) scored in the $10K Open. Dancing On A Star is among the rare, free-legged pacers trained by Jackie MacLeod for owner Wayne Lynch, while Carlisimo is trained by Josh Green for owner Eric Good of Denton.