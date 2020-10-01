Amid ideal conditions for the first full weekend of autumn, save for an occasional trackside fog, Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its fall meet schedule last week and offered a bevy of competitive events for older pacers on its first Sunday program.
In fact, the first two races on the Sunday night card at Rosecroft were $10,700 divisions of the Maryland Sire Stakes for four- and five-year-old pacers. Both divisions proved to be formful, although the post time favorite settled for minor spoils in each split.
In the opening race on the card, Lloyd’s All In (John Wagner) raced parked to gain command before the opener in 27.1, got a breather by the half in 57.1, then held safe 8-5 favorite Bo Breeze (Jared Moyer) to score by nearly two lengths in 1:55. A five-year-old Rusty’s All In gelding trained by Arlene Cameron, Lloyd’s All In notched his third win in 17 starts this year and now owns a 15-12-13 slate and nearly $110,000 banked from 78 career tries.
“He can leave, which always helps here,” said Wagner, who recorded career victory 5,500 at Ocean Downs during the summer. “Once he made the lead, he usually rates pretty well. I still had plenty of horse turning for home.”
Then one race later, BT’s Breeze (Victor Kirby) overcame a first over journey a serious 54.3 back half to overhaul favored Allie’s Finale (Roger Plante, Jr.) to score by a head in 1:53.3. Sent out as the 2-1 second choice, BT’s Breeze forged a mild upset to record his third win from 14 starts this year and he now sports 14 wins and nearly $140,000 banked from 67 career outings.
“We went a really fast third quarter (26.3),” said Kirby, who later won three more races on the Sunday card. “He just kept grinding. That was a really good back half. But every time I asked him he had something. That was a really big effort.”
Several races later near the midway portion of the card, Star Messenger (Frank Milby) overcame post seven to lead throughout to post a 9-2 upset in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class in 1:53.3. A nine-year-old Jereme’s Jet gelding owned and trained by Gary Ewing of Easton, Star Messenger posted his second win in 15 starts this year and now boasts 44 victories and $360,000 banked from 213 lifetime outings.
Several races later in the overnight feature, a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Precision Blue Chip (Wagner) overcame a first over journey to wear down 4-5 favorite Romantic Interest (Milby) in 1:52.1. The five-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks recorded his seventh win in 17 starts this year and now owns a 10-11-7 slate and $45,000 banked from 59 career tries.
Last Wednesday on the opening night of the Rosecroft fall meet, Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) benefited from a pocket trip behind What That Is through the first three calls then edged clear in the passing lane to a two-length score in 1:56.2. Owned and trained by Megan Roberts for her father, William “Bib” Roberts, Judge Bob notched his third win in 13 starts this year and now sports 16 victories from 56 career outings.
Next month Rosecroft will host the opening rounds of the Maryland Sire Stakes eliminations for three-year-old filly pacers and sophomore filly trotters, then on November 15 the track will present the fifth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for older pacers as well as the $25,000 Maryland Invitational for older pacers.
Rosecroft will offer live racing two nights each week, Sunday and Wednesday, through December 23 with post time set for 7:15 p.m. each night.
