Over each of the past two weekends, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on harness racing action for the month of November as local racing fans were still left aghast by the outcome of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational several weeks earlier.
This past Sunday evening's feature was the $12,000 Maryland Open Handicap for older pacers, Precision Blue Chip (Frank Milby) lived up to his role as the 6-5 favorite when he benefited from a pocket trip behind Admiral Ballsy (Jonathan Roberts) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and surged clear to a length score in 1:50.4.
A five-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Blue Chip recorded his second straight win in the Open and posted his fifth win of the current fall meet. He now owns 11 wins and nearly $55,000 banked from 24 starts this year and continues to impress his catch driver with his gate speed and late grit.
"I got a little lucky being able to drop in the pocket early," Milby said. "We were going pretty good down the backside and I thought Jonathan still had plenty of horse. But when I angled him to the passing lane he just kicked on again. He knows how to find the wire here."
One race earlier in a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for pacers, Prince Clyde (Jonathan Roberts) easily lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he brushed to command past a wicked 26 opener, rolled by the half in 54.4 and three-quarters in 1:22.4 then edged clear to a three-length score over Dane On The Beach (Russell Foster) in 1:51.3.
"He's really good off the gate," Roberts said. "Once he's able to get a little breather then he's tough to go past."
There were also a trio of non-winners of $4,000 last four starts classes that offered varying results. Yankee Heaven (Russell Foster) rallied along the passing lane to prevail as the 1-2 choice in 1:53.4 in the first split for owner-trainer Richard Malone, Jr. for his 10th win in 23 starts this year and 20th career tally which also put his lifetime earnings past $200,000.
In the second split at this level, Rusty's Houdini (Justin Vincent) benefited from a pocket trip behind 7-5 choice White Rolls through the first three calls then angled out late to forge a length victory in 1:53.4 for trainer Jerry Nock. Then two races later in the third division of that class, BT's Breeze (John Wagner) benefited from a pocket trip and rallied inside late as the 3-2 choice to score in 1:53.2 for owner-trainer Bryan Truitt, Jr.
One week earlier on the Sunday, Nov. 22 card, onlookers were treated to a 14-race card that offered a bevy of competitive overnight events and more than a handful of minor upsets even in the upper classes.
In that Sunday's overnight feature, Precision Blue Chip (Frank Milby) regained his winning ways when he benefited from a perfect trip through the first three calls, angled to the passing lane and surged clear late to a half-length score in 1:52.4. A five-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Blue Chip recorded his fourth win of the fall meet and now owns 10 wins from 23 seasonal outings.
Several races earlier on the card in a non-winners of $6,000 last four class for older pacers, Grand Teton (Sean Bier) brushed to command before the half in 55.1 then held safe Dirt On My Boots (Roger Plante, Jr.) in the lane to score by three lengths in 1:51.3 as the 6-5 choice for his first win on the season while recording the fastest mile of the night.
Two races earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Dance On The Beach (Russell Foster) benefited from a perfect trip through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane to overhaul Concert Artist (Jason Thompson) and In Record Time (Michael Greene) for a neck victory in 1:55.1.
Then several races prior in the other non-winners of $4,000 last four starts event, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) benefited from a fast tempo early then brushed to command by three-quarters in 1:22.4 then held safe the late bid of 8-5 favorite Adios Man (Russell Foster) for a neck score in 1:52.2. It was the second win in 14 starts this year for the free-legged pacer trained and driven by MacLeod for owner Wayne Lynch of Go Get Lost fame.
One week after he finished second as the 1-5 favorite in the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational at Rosecroft, Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn) put the finishing touches on a stellar career when he captured the $350,000 TVG Final at the Meadowlands in New Jersey by three lengths in 1:48.1 as the odds-on choice.
A four-year-old Bettor's Delight stallion trained and co-owned by Chris Ryder, Bettor's Wish brushed to command before the half then held safe Ron Burke trainees Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick) and This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras) - both of which had also competed in the Potomac the week before - to cap his career with 24 victories from 44 career outings and just over $2.6 million banked.