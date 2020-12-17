With only a few more weeks of live racing remaining on the calendar at Rosecroft Raceway, numerous owners and trainers are simply looking to put the finishing touches on the meet in style.
In the featured, $12,000 Open Handicap for aged pacers that actually kicked off the Sunday night card, Rocktavius (Luke Hanners) lived up to his role as the even-money favorite when he gained command in a 26.4 opener, yielded to Admiral Ballsy (Russell Foster) before the half, sat a tight pocket down the backside and through the far turn then angled to the passing lane and just got up for a head score in 1:51.3.
A seven-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts of Brandywine, recorded his third win in the Open and fourth win of the meet. Rocktavius now owns a 6-4-1 slate and $46,000 bankroll from 26 starts this year and sports a 37-23-16 slate and $240,000 bankroll from 156 career tries and punched his ticket to the $20,000 Maryland Invitational on the Dec. 23 closing night card.
“He had a little foot abscess last month,” said Bib Roberts, perhaps best known locally for training and driving Southern Sam, Trapeze and Yankee Co-Ed. “He just needed a little break. He’s come back good. He really doesn’t have any soundness issues. He can leave and protect position and he seems to know where the wire is.”
Two races later in the first non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Hilarious Lou (Cole Olsen) gained command soon after the start and led throughout on a clear, uncontested lead and held sway late for a three-length score in 1:53.2. It was the second win in the last four starts at the meet for the four-year-old Sweet Lou gelding owned and trained by Darren Olsen and he now owns eight wins and nearly $27,500 banked from 28 seasonal tries.
Several races later in another non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for pacers, White Rolls (Allan Davis) lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he carved out all the fractions en route to a length score over Jimtastic (Jason Thompson) in 1:54.2. A seven-year-old Roll With Joe gelding trained by Amanda Malone, White Rolls notched his first win in 14 tries this year and now owns 27 wins and over $220,000 banked from 165 career outings.
Then several races later in yet another non-winners of $4,000 last four starts event for pacers, Starship (Pat Berry) rallied from well off the pace then overhauled the gritty Hickory Aloha (Timothy Offutt) to score by a length as the 2-1 choice in 1:53.1. A sophomore son of Captaintrecherous trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts, Starship recorded his second win in three starts at the meet after arriving from the midwest.
Then two races later in the last division of the split, non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for pacers, Dirt On My Boots (Roger Plante, Jr.) overcame a first over journey to wear down Rock Smart (Ken Weckstein) for a length score in 1:53. A four-year-old Tobago Cays gelding trained by Jody Dunning, Dirt On My Boots ended a modest drought and now sports a 4-5-4 slate and $32,500 banked from 25 starts this year.
Next Wednesday will mark the final night of live racing at Rosecroft for 2020 and the track will cap the season with a genuine bang. Rosecroft will not only honor its top trainer, driver, trotter and pacer that night, it will also host a trio of $20,000 Open events — the Maryland Invitational for aged pacers, the Maryland Distaff for pacing fillies and mares and the Maryland Trotting Derby for older male trotters.
Rosecroft will only take a brief break before kicking off its 2021 winter-spring meet. The trotters and pacers will go behind the gate again starting on Sunday, January 17 and the track will offer live racing each Sunday and Wednesday beginning at 7:15 p.m. through May 26 with only two exceptions. There will be no live racing on Super Bowl Sunday [Feb. 7] and Easter Sunday [April 4], although a program will be offered on Monday, April 5.
