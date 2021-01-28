On the same day in which both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs secured their berths in Super Bowl LV by capturing their respective conference championship games, Rosecroft Raceway offered a solid Sunday card that provided owners, trainers and drivers with a glimpse of excitement to help kick off the campaign.
In the feature race on the Sunday card, the $12,500 Open for older pacers, Keep On Rocking A (Pat Berry) lived up to his role as the 2-5 favorite when he gained command before a 27-second opener, got a breather to the half in 56.2 then held safe the late bid of Shneonucrzydiamnd A for a half-length score in 1:51.2.
A nine-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding owned and trained by Chris Scicluna, Keep On Rocking A has now owns both of his local starts in identical 1:51.2 clockings and now owns 29 wins and over $265,000 banked from 104 career tries. He also impressed his newest catch driver with his early speed and handy ability in the lane.
“He’s really come into his own the last two starts,” Berry said. “He’s good off the gate and he doesn’t mind being rated. I thought I had plenty of horse turning for home. Of course, it helps when you have the stock to drive.”
Then one race earlier in the non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers seeking to vault into the Open, Dance On The Beach (John Wagner) also stayed perfect in 2021 when he rallied from well off the pace and second over to score in 1:52.2 as an overlooked 6-1 shot. A six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding owned and trained by Trevor Stafford, Dance On The Beach recorded his second straight triumph and now owns a 15-15-14 slate and nearly $120,000 banked from 98 career tries.
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) rallied from well off the pace and second over to forge a 14-1 upset in 1:53. A free-legged, six-year-old American Ideal gelding trained by MacLeod for owner Wayne Lynch, Dancing On A Star notched his first win of the season and now owns a 15-21-11 slate and over $90,000 banked from 89 career outings.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of five races lifetime class for younger pacers, Manaccount (Trevor Stafford) rallied from well off the pace and second over to edge Major Asset and score as the 7-2 third choice in 1:54. A four-year-old American Ideal gelding owned, trained and driven by Stafford, Manaccount notched his first win in two starts this year and now owns a 4-3-1 slate and nearly $20,000 banked from 13 career outings.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Redwood Again (John Wagner) lived up to his billing as the 1-5 favorite when he left to secure good early position, retook command before the half, shook off token pressure down the backside then edged clear from the pocket-sitting Crush Hanover (Pat Berry) to score in 1:54.3.
A six-year-old Dragon Again gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks of Church Hill, Redwood Again recorded his first win in two tries this year and now sports a balanced 12-14-13 slate and nearly $85,000 banked from 97 career tries. This score earned him a spot in the ultra-tough non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class this Sunday.
Several races earlier in the Sunday opener, Captain Nash (Pat Berry) gained command early and cruised to a handy, three-length score in 1:52.1 as the 8-5 second choice in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers. A five-year-old son of Captaintreacherous trained by Jody Dunning, Captain Nash recorded his first win in two starts this year and now owns a balanced 9-9-9 slate and nearly $100,000 banked from 60 lifetime starts.
Rosecroft will continue to offer live racing two nights each week through May 26, with the lone exception being Super Bowl Sunday, February 7. Live racing will occur each Sunday and Wednesday evening with first race post time set for 7:15 p.m. each night. There will be no live racing on Easter Sunday, April 4, but a program will be offered on Monday, April 5 to take its place. Dates for the summer-fall meet, highlighted by the sixth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace, have not yet been determined.
