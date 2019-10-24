One night after Laurel Park offered the latest edition of the Maryland Million Day card for the top Maryland-sired thoroughbreds of both genders and all ages on both dirt and turf amid ideal conditions, Rosecroft Raceway presented a program complete with competitive overnight events for trotters and pacers on a night which initially proved difficult for humans and equines alike.
In fact, the opening race on the card was the $11,000 Maryland Open for older pacers which featured a collection of horses prepping for the $25,000 Maryland Invitational on the undercard of the $100,000 Potomac Pace here on Sunday, Nov. 10. A misty rain persisted through the early stages of the card, although considerably lighter than the one Washington Redskins players and fans encountered earlier in the day.
Slick Tony (Russell Foster), hero of the Maryland Invitational last fall and more recently the dominant force in the weekly $20,000 Open at Harrington Raceway in Delaware, was made the overwhelming 1-20 favorite in a compact, scratched-shortened field of five. In a rare appearance over the local strip, Slick Tony did not disappoint his backers in the Sunday opener.
When the gate folded in the Maryland Open, Slick Tony wasted little time assuming control of the event and led the field by the opener in 27.4 then got a breather by the half in 56 flat. Slick Tony met moderate pressure from 8-1 second choice Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) down the backside and by three-quarters in 1:23.1, shook loose from that one on the far turn and held safe Capital Builder (Jonathan Roberts) for a two-length score in 1:51.1.
“He’s just an easy horse to drive,” Foster said of Slick Tony, who has won three straight races, 13 of 33 starts this year and 31 of 66 career outings with earnings of nearly $550,000 for owner-breeder-trainer George “Ronnie” Leager. “He takes care of himself. He only does what he has to do to get it done. He’s always been a pleasure to drive.”
Slick Tony, Capital Builder, Romantic Interest and Diamondkeeper should all return for the $25,000 Maryland Invitational here on Potomac Pace night. Several other Maryland-owned, bred or trained older pacers will also be on hand, including Rollin Ring Afire — a late defection on Sunday — and Rollingwiththunder, Ideal Flip and Ideal Feeling should make for a contentious supporting event.
Then one race later in the $10,000 Open for older trotters, What That Is (Roger Plante Jr.) easily lived up to his billing as the even-money choice when he overcame post six to gain command in a 27.4 opener, maintained an honest tempo by the half in 56.4, met token pressure from Whitesville Dixon (David Hill III) by three-quarters in 1:25.3 then drew clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:55.
A 4-year-old Cam’s Rocket gelding owned and trained by Kerry Welty, What That Is ended a brief skid to notch his third win in 21 starts this year. The former Maryland Sire Stakes champion now sports a 15-8-7 slate and over $186,000 banked from 51 lifetime tries.
Several races later in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Sword Of The Spirit (Allan Davis) rallied from mid pack and third over to edge a gritty Said No One Ever (Justin Vincent) for a neck victory as the 8-5 favorite in 1:53.4. It was the third win in 30 starts this year for the 8-year-old Artistic Fella gelding trained by Lewis Nunes.
One race later in a non-winners of $4,100 last four starts class for older pacers, F Twenty Two (Plante) benefited from patient handling behind 2-1 favorite Hickory Aloha (Timmy Offutt) through the first three calls, slipped through along the pylons at the head of the lane and surged past the leader in the final strides for a head victory in 1:53.2.
A 9-year-old Jereme’s Jet gelding owned and trained by Colby Hubble, F Twenty Two recorded his second win in three starts at the fall meet and now owns a 6-2-2 slate and nearly $20,000 banked from 26 starts this year. The aged gelding also owns a commendable 32-31-35 slate and over $227,000 banked from 242 career outings.
Then one race later in a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts for older pacers seeking to earn a berth in the Maryland Open this Sunday, Rocktavius (Roberts) benefited from a second over journey behind Prince Clyde (Foster) down the backside then fanned wide for the drive and overhauled the leaders in the lane for a length score in 1:53.3 as the 4-1 third choice.
A 6-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding trained by Megan Roberts for owner William “Bib” Roberts of Yankee Co-Ed fame, Rocktavius recorded his eighth win in 30 starts this year and now sports 30 wins and earnings of over $185,000 from 125 career tries. He won the Maryland Open during the second weekend of the fall meet.
“It’s tough to work out that type of trip from out there,” said driver Jonathan Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate. “But he was really good. Both of dad’s were good tonight.”
Speaking of the Potomac Pace, several of the horses targeting the track’s signature event here next month will compete in the Breeders Crown Open Pace this Saturday night at Mohawk Park in Canada.
Reigning harness horse of the year McWicked, will be among the favorites for the Breeders Crown final and the Potomac Pace for trainer Casie Coleman.
Dorsoduro Hanover, last year’s champion 3-year-old colt pacer for trainer Ron Burke, won the $34,000 Preferred at Mohawk on Saturday night in 1:49.4 in his tune up for the Breeders Crown final.
Another Burke trainee, This Is The Plan, should be in the Breeders Crown final and then could possibly head this way for the Potomac Pace next month along with $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial hero, American History.
