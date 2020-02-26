Last Sunday evening Rosecroft Raceway offered another solid live card during its current winter-spring meet during a mild February in which winter seems to have been kept at bay thus far to enable trotters and pacers and spectators to thrive in ideal conditions.
In the feature race on the card, the $10,000 Open Handicap for older pacers, Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite despite being assigned post seven and gained command from Classic (Tony Morgan) before the opener in 26.1, rebuffed first over pressure from Lil Johnny (John Wagner) then held sway late to a two-length score in 1:50.4.
A 5-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained and driven by Frank Milby for owner, Candy Milby, Romantic Interest recorded his fourth win in the Open this winter and he now owns a 16-10-6 slate and over $140,000 banked from 58 career outings. Ideal Feeling (Allan Davis) rallied widest of all to edge Rollinlikethunder (Eddie Davis Jr.) for the place spot.
One week earlier the opening race on the card, Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) lived up to his role as the 7-5 favorite in the $10,000 Open Handicap for pacers when he left to gain command early, yielded to Rollinlikethunder past the grandstands the first time then immediately retook before the half in 54.4 and held sway late for a half-length score in 1:51.
"He's still learning, but he keeps getting better," Milby said. "Before, if I used him hard before the half he would back through the field. But now he can make two moves and still keep going. He's good now and I think he's only going to keep getting better."
One race earlier in a non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers looking to re-join the Open ranks, American Rock (Eddie Davis Jr.) benefited from a ground saving journey early and rallied late to overhaul Dance On The Beach to score by a neck in 1:53.1 as a dramatically overlooked 26-1 shot. The 8-year-old Rocknroll gelding trained by Janet Davis recorded his second win in five starts at the meet.
Two races earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for pacers, BT's Breeze (John Wagner) rallied from well off the pace and third over and swept to command on the far turn and romped home five lengths clear in 1:52.2 as the 4-5 favorite. The 5-year-old Nuclear Breeze gelding owned and trained by Bryan Truitt prevailed easily in his seasonal debut.
Then two races earlier in the $10,000 Open Handicap for trotters, Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) benefited from an early speed duel between 6-5 favorite What That Is (Roger Plante Jr.) and Speed It (John Wagner) through a torrid 54.4 half, then rallied three-wide to gain command on the far turn and held safe All Champy (Eddie Davis Jr.) for a length score in 1:54.2.
Two races earlier in a non-winners of seven races or $75,000 lifetime class for younger pacers looking to join the Open ranks, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) rallied second over and three-wide to sweep to command on the far turn then drew clear to a three-length score as the 3-5 favorite in 1:53. Artic Advantage (Milby) later won the second half of the split condition in an identical 1:53 as the 1-2 favorite.
A free-legged, 5-year-old American Ideal gelding trained and driven by MacLeod for owner Wayne Lynch of Go Get Lost fame, Dancing On A Star notched his first win in six starts this year and now owns a 12-19-11 slate and just under $75,000 banked from 75 career after lowering his lifetime mark on Sunday night.
"You don't see too many pacers like him that race free-legged and with an open bridle," MacLeod said. "He's got a lot of ability. When he gets rolling he can race with anybody."
A pair of non-winners of four races lifetime events for younger pacers earlier on the card proved formative. Sweet Cruiser (John Wagner) lived up to his role as the even-money favorite to score in 1:55.1 in his seasonal debut for trainer Arlene Cameron, then several races later Mittnite Delight (Russell Foster) overcame a first over journey to score as the 4-5 favorite in 1:53.2 for owner-trainer James Eveland.
"He's really good," Foster said. "He knows how to take care of himself. He doesn't mind racing first up."
One night earlier at the Meadowlands in New Jersey, Endeavor (Corey Callahan) finished a sharp second in the $37,500 Preferred. Hero of the 2019 edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft last fall, Endeavor has continued to race well over the New Jersey miler for trainer Jeff Cullipher.
Rosecroft will continue to offer live racing two nights each week through May 27, primarily on Sundays and Wednesdays. There will be several exceptions along the way with live cards on Monday, April 13, and then on the first and third Saturdays in May to coincide with the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the first two jewels in thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.