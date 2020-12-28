Two days before Christmas, on a night when chilly but dry conditions prevailed, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on its 2020 racing season by offering a trio of $20,000 Open events for trotters and pacers on Dec. 23.
In addition to hosting the Maryland Invitational for older pacers, the Maryland Distaff for pacing fillies and mares and the Maryland Trotting Derby for older trotters, Rosecroft also honored its leading pacer, trotter, driver and trainer. Both the top trotter and top trainer titles had been decided long before the closing night card last Wednesday.
In the penultimate race on the Wednesday card and the 2020 calendar, a full field of talented older pacers went postward in the $20,000 Maryland Invitational. Throughout the meet a trio of pacers, Admiral Ballsy (Jonathan Roberts), Rocktavius (Luke Hanners) and Precision Blue Chip (Frank Milby) had dominated the weekly $12,000 Maryland Open.
When the gate folded in the Maryland Invitational on Dec. 23, Rocktavius left best of all to gain command from Admiral Ballsy, but Roberts had little intentions of sitting the pocket for long. He sent the 7-5 choice back to the front before rolling by the half in 55.3 and then faced a brief, first over challenge from Precision Blue Chip down the backside and by three-quarters in 1:23.
Around the final turn, Admiral Ballsy shook loose from Precision Blue Chip then prepared for the late inside bid of Rocktavius. On two previous occasions, Rocktavius had overhauled Admiral Ballsy in the lane, but this time it was the favorite who held sway late for a neck score in 1:51.3. Jack Quick (Jason Thompson) rallied widest of all to edge Precision Blue Chip for third.
A four-year-old Captaintreacherous gelding owned and trained by Richard Malone, Jr., Admiral Ballsy recorded his third win of the meet and now owns a 6-5-3 slate and just over $45,000 banked from 28 starts this year. He posted his 12th career victory from 53 career outings and pushed his lifetime earnings past $135,000, highlighted by a 1:49.4 score with Roberts in the bike on Oct. 18.
“I thought about letting Rocktavius cut the mile,” said Roberts, who won three races on the closing night card, including two of the three feature races to secure the fall meet driving title. “
One race earlier on the card, a field of eight older pacing fillies and mares went behind the gate for the $20,000 Maryland Distaff and the public found it difficult to settle on a favorite. Eventually, however, Get Real Rusty (Frank Milby) was made the 9-5 choice from post five while Psychic Blue Chip (Jason Thompson) was the 5-2 second choice.
When the gate folded in the Maryland Distaff, Breadcrumb Income (Brian Burton) left to gain command then yielded to Psychic Blue Chip who rolled by the opener in 26.3 and by the half in 55.3. Get Real Rusty was parked every step first over, with Auntmilly’smartini (Sean Bier) also parked with her cover, but the trip would hardly phase her.
At the top of the lane, Auntmilly’smartini swept off cover and rolled down the center of the track to prevail by a length in 1:53.1, with Breadcrumb Income rallying along the passing lane to edge Get Real Rusty for the place spot. Into The Night nailed Psychic Blue Chip for fourth.
A five-year-old Three Olives mare owned and trained by Brittany Bounds, who recorded two wins earlier on the card, Auntmilly’smartini notched her fifth win in 28 starts this year and she now owns a 16-14-17 slate and just over $163,000 banked from exactly 100 lifetime starts. Her latest tally marked the biggest victory for Bounds and it was one of five winners on the card for Bier.
“When she won the Filly-Mare Open [on Dec. 2] that was the biggest win for me,” Bounds said. “But for her to win tonight is really special. She was parked every step of the way, but at least she was following a good filly. She’s going to get a little break now. She’s had a really good meet and she deserves it.”
One race earlier in the $20,000 Maryland Trotting Derby for older trotters, Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) easily lived up to his billing as the 4-5 favorite when he gained command soon after the start and led throughout to forge a two-length score in 1:56.1. He had already secured champion trotter for the fall meet and his latest tally clinched the driving title for Roberts.
“I wasn’t going to take any chances tonight,” Roberts said after Judge Bob notched his eighth win in 24 starts this year and now owns 21 wins and nearly $188,000 banked from 67 career tries. “He’s been good the whole meet. We kept getting assigned the outside each week.”
There was also a modest Southern Maryland flare to the closing night. Accokeek Mercury (Roger Plante, Jr.) captured a conditioned event for trotters on the early portion of the card for owner-trainer William “Rusty” Cox of Waldorf. Then several races later on the card, Whateveryoulike (Jared Moyer) benefited from a pocket journey through the first three calls then nailed favored Caribbean Sam-Nin (Jonathan Roberts) in 1:55.3 for owner Amy Bowling of Port Tobacco.
Trainer Arlene Cameron had clinched the training title long before Wednesday’s card, recording a grand sum of 33 winners, roughly twice more than runner-up Megan Roberts. Precision Blue Chip took home the title of Rosecroft fall meet champion pacer, recording five wins and $35,000 banked for owner-trainer Courtney Brooks. He won four editions of the Maryland Open, including consecutive scores on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.
Following a brief break, Rosecroft will kick off its 2021 winter-spring meet on Jan. 17 and offer live racing two nights each week through May 26. Post time for the Sunday and Wednesday cards will be 7:15 p.m. each night, with no live racing being offered on Super Bowl Sunday [Feb. 7] or Easter Sunday [April 4], with a Monday, April 5 card being held in its place.
