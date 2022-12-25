On a night when Mother Nature was hardly cooperative as intermittent steady rains prevailed throughout the occasion, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on its 2022 fall meet last Thursday when the track offered 16 races and honored its top equine and human performers on a warm, breezy, rainy occasion.

Perhaps it seemed only fitting that Can't Beach That was named the champion pacer for the fall meet. Conditioner Mike Hall easily won the trainers' title and catch driver Jonathan Roberts coasted to the dash win title among local reinsmen with over 80 wins. Judge Bob was named the top trotter at the meet, winning twice and finishing second six times in nine local starts for trainer William "Bib" Roberts.


