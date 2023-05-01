Last Thursday evening's card at Rosecroft Raceway offered an interesting contrast as the final live program of April also provided onlookers with the first Maryland Sire Stakes on the calendar.

Rosecroft actually kicked off the MDSS events with an early non-betting race on Thursday and Hoofbeats De Vie (Russell Foster) again prevailed over a surface where he had been dominant in the past. In his first start at Rosecroft this season, Hoofbeats De Vie notched his first win in six seasonal outings when he led throughout and scored by three lengths in 1:56 flat in the $25,500 MDSS event for 4 & 5-year-old trotters.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews