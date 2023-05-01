Last Thursday evening's card at Rosecroft Raceway offered an interesting contrast as the final live program of April also provided onlookers with the first Maryland Sire Stakes on the calendar.
Rosecroft actually kicked off the MDSS events with an early non-betting race on Thursday and Hoofbeats De Vie (Russell Foster) again prevailed over a surface where he had been dominant in the past. In his first start at Rosecroft this season, Hoofbeats De Vie notched his first win in six seasonal outings when he led throughout and scored by three lengths in 1:56 flat in the $25,500 MDSS event for 4 & 5-year-old trotters.
"He was really good," Foster said. "He's always done well in the [Maryland] sire stakes races here. He really likes this track. He doesn't get many times to race here anymore, but he usually does well when he does."
A four-year-old Charlie De Vie gelding trained by Chris Lakata for owner-breeder Joie De Vie Stables, Hoofbeats De Vie recorded his 13th victory in 22 career tries and banked just over $200,000 along the way. Open Till Midnight (Johnathan Ahle) rallied from last early to finish second for owner-trainer Tui O'Connell, while Funnyfunnyriddle (Jason Walters) settled for third.
Then one race later in the $25,700 MDSS event for 4 & 5-year-old pacers, Stunners Wish (Tony Morgan) lived up to his role as the 1-9 favorite when he gained command before the opener, maintained an honest tempo throughout and held safe Anthonys All In (Johan Wagner) for a two-length score in 1:53.3. A four-year-old Rusty's All In gelding owned and trained by Tim Crissman, Stunners Wish notched his first win in 11 seasonal outings and now sports 16 wins and over $180,000 banked from 61 career tries.
Then one race later in the $14,000 Preferred Handicap, Stag Party (Johnathan Ahle) forged a mild upset as the 7-5 second choice when he overcame a long first over journey to score in 1:51.2. A seven-year-old Bettor's Delight stallion trained by Michael Hall for the Let It Ride Stables, Stag Party recorded his fourth win from 17 starts this year and now sports 11 wins and $810,000 lifetime from 49 career outings.
"When he first came back he really wasn't in racing shape," Hall said. "It's really taken him a while. But now he's really good. He can leave or he can race from off of it. He was first over tonight, but he had a little pace to chase."
One week earlier in the first $17,000 Preferred Handicap of the month, Fantastic Voyage (Jared Moyer) forged a genuine 21-1 shocker when he overcame a first over journey then overhauled favored Stag Party (Johnathan Ahle) in the lane for a length score in 1:51. A six-year-old Cool Flying Fun stallion trained by Shaun Callahan for owner-breeder Dawn Amiss, Fantastic Voyage notched his third win from 11 seasonal outings and now owns 19 wins from 81 career tries.
Several pacers that have competed in the Potomac Pace at Rosecroft Raceway and the Maryland Invitational on the undercard that night made their presence known in the MGM Borgata Series for older, free-for-all pacers. In the $511,000 MGM Borgata Series Final for older, Free-For-All pacers, Hellabalou (Joe Bongiorno) forged a 47-1 shocker when he angled inside of pacesetting stablemate This Is The Plan and outkicked Leonidas A and Covered Bridge for a length score in 1:50.3.
Leonidas A has competed in each of the last three editions of the Potomac Pace, capturing the 2020 edition in 1:48. This Is The Plan has also contested the last three versions of the Potomac, while Covered Bridge won the 2021 edition of the Maryland Invitational. A Maryland-bred Winbak Farm product, Covered Bridge won two prelims of the Borgate and was a gritty third as the 8-5 favorite in the lucrative final.
Live harness racing will resume at Rosecroft on Saturday night with the first race expected to go postward not long after the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is made official. Rosecroft will offer live racing on Tuesday, May 9, Tuesday, May 16 and then on Saturday, May 20 when the closing night of the spring meet will commence after the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico goes official.