Owners, trainers, drivers and spectators were treated to a bevy of competitive events and warmer climes throughout the month of February at Rosecroft Raceway as a blend of proven commodities and rising stars, equine and human alike, garnered considerable attention.

Last Thursday evening in the $17,500 Maryland Open, Leonard's Legacy (Trae Porter) benefited from a pocket trip behind favored Stag Party (Jonathan Roberts) through the far turn, angled out late and overhauled the leader late for a head score in 1:51. A six-year-old Tobago Cays gelding owned and trained by Basil Sapienza, Leonard's Legacy notched his third win from seven starts this year and now owns 17 wins and nearly $240,000 banked from 84 career tries.


