Last Sunday evening Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on the second month of live racing for 2022 by offering a solid card that had an equal blend of logical favorites and stunning upsets.
In the feature race on the Sunday night card, the $11,000 Maryland Open for older pacers named in honor of the late Richard Adams, Starship (Jonathan Roberts) benefited from a pocket trip behind Beach Blanket Book through the first three quarters, angled out turning for home and drew clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:52.
A five-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding owned and trained by William "Bib" Roberts of Brandywine, Starship notched his second win from four starts this year and now a 17-14-9 slate and banked over $170,000. Starship had also won the Open the previous week by nearly eight lengths in 1:51.3 and maintained his sharp form last Sunday.
"He's been really good the last two starts," said Roberts, a 1999 St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate with nearly 4,500 wins to his credit. "He's really matured the last year. He's actually pretty handy. He used to be better from off the pace, but he can leave a little bit and cut the mile if needed."
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Always B Magic (Frank Milby) forged an absolute shocker when he led throughout as an overlooked 24-1 shot en route to a two-length score over 45-1 outsider Windemere Frank while stopping the timer in 1:53.2.
An eight-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained by Don Milby and co-owned by Candy and Frank Milby, Always B Magic notched his second win in four starts this year and now owns a 26-19-17 slate and $184,000 banked from 167 career outings. He had won two starts back against lesser company as the 7-5 favorite in 1:53 while carving out identical fractions.
Then one race earlier in another non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Derby Dog Hanover (John Wagner) gained command soon after the start, carved out wicked fractions through the first three calls then held safe Volley Ball Beach in the lane for a two-length score in 1:51, clearly the fastest mile of the night.
A five-year-old American Ideal gelding trained by Makenzie Kiel and co-owned by Kiel and Kristen Ramsey of Church Hill, Derby Dog Hanover posted his second win in three starts this year and now owns a solid 11-7-7 slate and $60,000 banked from 41 career tries and lowered his lifetime mark by nearly a full second in the process.
One race earlier in another non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Cool Your Heels (Cole Olsen) benefited from a pocket trip through the first three calls, angled to the passing lane and edged clear late to a two-length score in 1:54.1 for a 30-1 shocker. A six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding owned and trained by Olsen, Cool Your Heels notched his second win in four starts this year.
Several races earlier in another non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) overcame a first over journey and brushed to command past three-quarters then held safe favored Cousin Brucie (Russell Foster) for a two-length score in 1:52.1.
A free-legged, seven-year-old American Ideal gelding trained and driven and co-owned by MacLeod, Dancing On A Star recorded his first win in four starts this year and now own a 19-26-13 slate and nearly $120,000 banked from 112 lifetime outings. Dancing On A Star reminds local race goers of former free-legged standout Texas Tea who was a fixture in the Preferred alongside local legend Come On Fred in the early 1980's.
"He's such a nice horse," MacLeod said. "He doesn't wear any hobbles or knee boots. He really takes care of himself. He's such a pleasure to train and drive. I could never replace him."
In the Sunday opener, Rock On The Hill (Matthew Athearn) notched his second straight victory and posted the 34gth triumph of his career for trainer Janet Davis. But more importantly it proved to be a milestone victory for his catch driver as Athearn recorded the 600th driving win of his young career. Athearn came right back 20 minutes later to collect his 601st victory with 21-1 longshot Scrappy Sam.
Former Potomac Pace hero Leonidas A (Austin Siegelman) has been in razor sharp form at Yonkers Raceway in New York. Trained by Sheena Cohen, Leonidas A has won three of his first four starts this year in the $39,000 Open Handicap for aged pacers on the half-mile oval and was a gritty second from his assigned post eight in his lone setback this winter in New York.