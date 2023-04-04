Throughout the month of March, Rosecroft Raceway gave owners, trainers and onlookers ample reason to think spring was close at hand by offering nearly a dozen solid programs and reviving a lost tradition.
Last Thursday evening in the $17,500 Preferred, a race that typically graced the Saturday night cards when the track was still one-half mile in circumference and often featured local legends such as Come On Fred, Best Of Jenkins, Sonnet Chip and Texas Tea. Stag Party continued his newfound winning ways with a dominant effort as the 7-5 second choice.
Away alertly from post eight, Stag Party gained command before a 26 flat opener, got a modest breather past the half in 54.4, raced unpressed by three-quarters in 1:22.4 then sprinted clear in the lane to a five-length score in 1:50.3. A seven-year-old Bettor's Delight stallion trained by Mike Hall, Stag Party has won two straight, three of 13 this year and now owns 10 wins and nearly $800,000 banked from 45 career outings.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of seven races lifetime event for younger pacers, Prospectors Gold (Johnathan Ahle) remained undefeated in six seasonal starts when he gained command soon after the outset, set modest fractions early then held safe Subban and Business Director late for a neck score in 1:53. A four-year-old Huntsville gelding trained by Mike Hall, Prospectors Gold has won all six of his starts this year and seven times in 13 career outings.
One week earlier in the $17,000 Preferred contested on an unseasonably warm evening with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees at the initial 7:15 post time, Stag Party (Johnathan Ahle) just lived up to his role as the 3-5 favorite when he sat a perfect trip behind Leonard's Legacy (Trae Porter) and rallied along the passing lane late for a nose score in 1:50.2.
"He's been getting a little bit better with each start," trainer Mike Hall said. "He's been off basically three years. Tonight I thought he could leave and protect the pocket and then take a shot at them late. I knew he wasn't going to be able to our-leave Leonard's Legacy, but I thought he would be okay if he could sit a trip behind him."
Two races earlier in the $15,000 Open, Precision Bluechip (Russell Foster) forged a mild upset when he led throughout through honest fractions and held safe even-money choice Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) for a neck victory in 1:51. An eight-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding owned and trained by Courtney Brooks, Precision Bluechip notched his first win from seven seasonal tries and now sports 34 career triumphs from 144 lifetime outings.
Then one week earlier in the $17,500 Preferred, Leonard's Legacy (Trae Porter) regained his winning ways when he left to gain command, yielded to one foe and immediately retook then drew clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:50.2. A sixyear-old Tobago Cays gelding trained by Basil Sapienza, Leonard's Legacy notched his fourth win in 10 starts this year and remained in the discussion for potential horse of the meet honors.
One race earlier in the $15,000 Maryland Open, Techtopia Hanover (Russell Foster) just lived up to his role as the 4-5 favorite when he brushed to command before the half then rebuffed an extended, first over bid from Walden Woods (Johnathan Ahle) for a neck score in 1:52.2. A six-year-old Artspeak gelding trained by Megan Foster, Techtopia Hanover recorded his second win from 10 seasonal outings.
Then one race earlier in the $12,500 Maryland Junior Open, Cousin Brucie (John Wagner) rallied from just off the pace for a 6-1 upset in 1:51 flat. An 11-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding owned and trained Thomas Lord, Cousin Brucie recorded his second win in nine starts this year and his 38th in 288 career outings while lowering his lifetime mark in the process.
While Thursdays have typically highlighted the best older pacers on the circuit, the Tuesday cards have evolved into a genuine showcase for the talents of Yall Beneath Me. A five-year-old son of Googoo Gaagaa owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, Yall Beneath Me has quickly supplanted Judge Bob as the best trotter the grounds with consecutive impressive scores over the strip, the most recent in 1:53.2 with Johnathan Ahle in the bike.
Rosecroft will offer live racing every Tuesday and Thursday in April then will have a pair of minor adjustments in May. While the Tuesday cards will remain in tact, Rosecroft will offer live cards on Saturday, May 6 and again two weeks later on Saturday, May 20 to coincide with the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, respectively.