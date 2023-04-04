Throughout the month of March, Rosecroft Raceway gave owners, trainers and onlookers ample reason to think spring was close at hand by offering nearly a dozen solid programs and reviving a lost tradition.

Last Thursday evening in the $17,500 Preferred, a race that typically graced the Saturday night cards when the track was still one-half mile in circumference and often featured local legends such as Come On Fred, Best Of Jenkins, Sonnet Chip and Texas Tea. Stag Party continued his newfound winning ways with a dominant effort as the 7-5 second choice.


