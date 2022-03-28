When Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on the March portion of its live harness racing schedule that runs through May 21, Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course, a bevy of proven older pacers and promising younger ones displayed their talents throughout the month as the five-eighths-mile track welcomed a new, female starter.
Last Sunday in the $11,000 Winners Over feature on the 13-race card, Dirt On My Boots (John Wagner) forged a mild upset as the 3-1 second choice when he brushed past Transparency to gain command before the opener in 27.2, got a breather to the half in 57 flat then just outlasted the late surge of the pocket horse for a nose victory in 1:52.
A six-year-old Tobago Cays gelding trained by Jody Dunning, Dirt On My Boots has won two straight outings and now owns three wins from seven seasonal starts. Dirt On My Boots now owns a 17-13-9 slate and over $130,000 banked from 89 lifetime tries. Wagner was a 1974 graduate of DuVal High School and has been a fixture on the Maryland circuit for five decades.
"He was good and they told me I would get a prize for winning this race," Wagner said afterward. "He just held on there at the end. He's a nice horse to drive. He can leave the gate and he tries all the way to the wire."
One race earlier in a tough, non-winners of $7,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Fantastic Voyage (Jonathan Roberts) benefited from a pocket trip behind favored Betting Him through the first three calls, angled to the passing lane then edged clear late to a two-length score in 1:52.2 for trainer Shaun Callahan. A five-year-old Cool Flying Fun stallion owned and bred by Dawn Amiss, Fantastic Voyage notched his second win in eight starts this year and now owns 14 victories from 54 career tries.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of six races lifetime class for younger pacers, Walden Woods (Russell Foster) forged a mild upset as the 7-5 second choice when he gained command before the outset and held safe Docdor Mickey (Justin Vincent) in the lane for a length score in 1:53. A four-year-old Betting Line gelding trained by Sam Young for owner Daphne Young, Walden Woods notched his second win from four starts this year and equaled his lifetime mark in the process.
Several races earlier in a non-winners of $4,501 last four starts class for older pacers, Jack Quick (Russell Foster) regained his winning ways when he brushed to command down the backside then drew clear in the lane to a four-length score in 1:51.2. A seven-year-old Nuclear Breeze gelding owned and trained by Basil Sapienza, Jack Quick recorded his first win in nine starts this year and now owns a 17-15-12 slate and nearly $125,000 banked from 83 lifetime starts.
Then two races earlier in a non-winners of six races lifetime class for younger pacers, Try Line (Russell Foster) recorded his fifth victory in eight starts at the meet when he edged clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:54. A four-year-old son of Betting Line owned and trained by Eric Foster, Try Line has emerged as one of the more promising pacers on the circuit since arriving from Canada in January.
On Sunday, March 20, Rosecroft welcomed longtime local trainer-driver Betsy Brown as the new race starter. Brown boasts more than 500 wins as a driver in her career and still has trotter Believe In Him in training on the circuit, but she has quickly adapted to her new role as the race starter at Rosecroft. She has actually had a starter's license since 2007 and is the regular starter at the Frederick County Fair.
Each Monday night at Yonkers Raceway in New York, the best aged pacers in the country gather for the MGM Borgatta Pacing Series — formerly the George Morton Levy Series — and the talented group of free-for-allers includes several horses that have appeared in past editions of the $100,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft and another who was on hand for the $25,000 Maryland Invitational.
In the opening leg of the Borgatta Series on Monday, March 21, both Leonidas A (Austin Siegelman), the 2020 Potomac Pace hero, and This Is The Plan, a two-time Potomac participant, both won opening legs of the series and Covered Bridge, hero of the Maryland Invitational last fall, finished second in his split. Leonidas A posted the fastest score with a 1:50.3 triumph for trainer Sheena Cohen.