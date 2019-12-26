Last week marked the final two nights of live harness racing for the 2019 season at Rosecroft Raceway and the venerable Fort Washington oval honored its top horses and humans amid chilling conditions.
Rosecroft offered its final two nights of live racing last Monday and Wednesday and recognized its fall meet champion pacer, Romantic Interest, and its top trotter, What That Is, along with leading driver, Frank Milby, and leading trainer, Arlene Cameron.
Milby was not only the leading driver at the meet, he also trained and drove the fall meet champion pacer, Romantic Interest, coincidentally owned by his mom, Candy Milby. Like several of the top trotters and pacers on the Rosecroft circuit, Romantic Interest will make several starts at Dover Downs during the brief winter break then should return for the January 19 opener.
Romantic Interest enjoyed a stellar fall campaign, winning the Maryland Open four times. He captured the Open in each of his last two starts over the oval before venturing to Dover Downs, a five-eighths mile oval in Delaware, for his final start of the year. Two of his setbacks came at the hoofs of Slick Tony, who bypassed defending his title in the $25,000 Maryland Invitationals to contest the $100,000 Potomac Pace.
What That Is (Roger Plante Jr.) recorded five wins in the Open Trot for owner-trainer Kerry Welty and was second three times in defeat, losing twice to Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) and once to Dover Downs invader In Secret (Eddie Davis Jr.), a former fixture in the Open Handicap at Yonkers Raceway in New York.
“He’s just been great here for the last month,” Plante said. “He just loves this track. He can leave the gate and that always helps.”
After dominating the Open ranks at Harrington Raceway, a half-mile track in Delaware for owner-breeder-trainer George “Ronnie” Leager, Slick Tony captured the Maryland Open twice before settling for sixth in the Potomac Pace. He concluded the 2020 season with a 15-6-5 slate and over $220,000 banked from 40 starts for Leager, including outings in the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial at Harrington and later the Potomac.
Speaking of the Potomac, reigning harness horse of the year, McWicked, was a late scratch from the Potomac, but that opened the door for Endeavor (Tim Tetrick) to forge an 11-1 upset when he wore down 3-5 favorite American History (Joe Bongiorno), hero of both the Bobby Quillen Memorial and the Breeders Crown, for a head victory in 1:49.4. The fifth edition of the Potomac is set for Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
“The race has really found a good home that weekend and it continues to grow,” said Maryland Jockey Club representative Sal Sinatra. “We look forward to the race continuing to draw the best older pacers in the country.”
Among the bevy of Maryland Sire Stakes final heroes, freshman trotting colt Y’all Beneath Me (Russell Foster) was clearly the most impressive. Owned, bred and trained by Richard Hans, Y’all Beneath Me won all six of his starts at age two by an average of nearly 20 lengths and romped home handily to MDSS victories at Rosecroft and Ocean Downs, a half-mile oval five miles west of Ocean City.
Rosecroft horsemen and patrons will not have an extended break from live racing, however, as the 2020 winter-spring meet gets underway on Jan. 19 and runs through May 27, with most of the live cards being offered on Wednesday and Sunday evenings beginning at 7:15. Exceptions include the live cards that will correspond with Kentucky Derby and Preakness Days, the first and third Saturdays in May.
Rosecroft will also offer 23 nights of live racing later during the fall with the main event being the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Each of the first four editions of the Potomac thus far have been competitive, with Endeavor (Tim Tetrick) overcoming an extended first over bid to wear down Breeders Crown hero American History (Joe Bongiorno) in the 2019 renewal.
Speaking of top Free-For-All pacers, next April will mark the 35th anniversary of the dead-heat between George S (Walter Case Jr.) and On The Road Again (Buddy Gilmour) in the 1985 Graduate Series leg at Rosecroft back when the oval was still one-half mile in circumference. Considered by many spectators as the greatest race in Rosecroft history, regardless of the oval size which was reconfigured to five-eighths of a mile in 1989, George S and On The Road Again dead-heated in 1:54.4 in the Graduate.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1