One weekend after springlike temperatures enveloped the region, owners, trainers, drivers and roughly 100 trotters and pacers were greeted with more typical winter chills when Rosecroft Raceway kicked off its 2020 racing season last Sunday evening.
Rosecroft presented its first live program of 2020 on Sunday night amid cold, windy conditions as horses and drivers were greeted with a fierce headwind throughout the night. Many of the trotters and pacers that competed on Sunday evening had been idle since the previous meet ended in December, so those few horses that raced during the break owned a modest fitness advantage.
With only a handful of tracks offering live racing anywhere on Sunday evening, total handle for all 13 races at Rosecroft was $273,000 on opening night.
In the opening race on the Sunday card, the $10,000 Open Handicap for trotters, Skyway Cobra (John Wagner) benefited from a lively tempo early provided by Judge Bob (Jonathan Roberts) and 7-5 favorite What That Is (Roger Plante Jr.), angled out second down the backside, fanned three-wide early backside and swept to command on the far turn then drew clear in the lane to a three-length score in 1:55.4.
A 7-year-old Here Comes Herbie gelding owned and trained by Arlene Cameron, Skyway Cobra recorded his first win in two seasonal tries — he had been seventh after an early gallop at Yonkers Raceway two weeks earlier — and he now sports a 13-10-14 slate and banked nearly $135,000 from 78 lifetime tries. Judge Bob lasted for the place spot in a good effort in his first start since Dec. 9.
“He raced really good,” said Wagner, a 1974 DuVal High School graduate who is approaching 5,500 career driving wins. “He got a good trip. They were going pretty quick early and he got good cover.”
Several races later in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts class for older pacers, Diamond Cowboy (Russell Foster) displayed plenty of youthful vigor in his aging legs when he brushed to command before the half in 58 flat, met token pressure from Bo Breeze (Jared Moyer) down the backside, shook loose from that one and held safe Manattack (Brian Burton) for a length score in 1:55.4.
An 11-year-old Six Of Diamonds gelding trained by Jody Dunning, Diamond Cowboy recorded his first win in two starts this year and now sports a solid 47-55-33 slate and $707,000 banked in his 264-race career. Last season at age 10, Diamond Cowboy made 40 starts and the aged veteran appears poised to make an equal number of outings this season.
Two races later in a non-winners of seven races or $75,000 lifetime class for younger pacers looking to join the Open ranks someday, Lil Johnny (Milby) benefited from live cover second over, rallied three-wide down the backside to sweep to command on the far turn then held safe the late bid of Dancing On A Star (Jackie MacLeod) for a three-length score in 1:54.
A 7-year-old Big Bad John gelding owned and trained by Jason Walters of Hughesville, Lil Johnny kicked off his 2020 campaign with a handy score as the 1-5 choice and now owns a 15-12-9 slate and nearly $80,000 banked from 85 career tries. Dancing On A Star rallied sharply to earn the place spot despite excess cover and a slow early tempo.
Then several races later in the $10,000 Open Handicap for aged pacers, Romantic Interest (Milby) lived up to his billing as the 4-5 favorite when he gained command from In Record Time before a wicked 25.4 opener, got a breather by the half, met token pressure from Ace Of Clubs down the backside, sprinted to a clear lead on the far turn and easily held safe the late bid of Wakizashi Hanover (Allan Davis) to score by three lengths in 1:53.
A 5-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained and driven by Frank Milby for his mother, owner Candy Milby, Romantic Interest notched his first win in three starts this year and now owns 13 wins and $125,000 banked from 53 career tries. Last month he was named champion pacer of the Rosecroft fall meet and on Sunday night he picked up right where he left off with another victory in the Open Handicap.
“That was a pretty good mile tonight,” Milby said. “It’s really, really cold and there’s a strong headwind. I was a little worried about Wakizashi Hanover. But my horse raced good. I got a little separation on the far turn and he was clear from there.”
Sunday was the first night of a 37-day, winter-spring meet that will run through May 27 and offer live racing on most Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Among the highlights during the current meet will be the Maryland Sire Stakes eliminations and finals for standardbreds of varying ages and both gaits and genders, featuring rising sophomore trotting colt star, Yall Beneath Me.
Several drivers will have a chance to reach milestones during the winter-spring meet. John Wagner is within striking distance of 5,500 career wins, Jonathan Roberts is less than 70 wins from 4,000 and Russell Foster is roughly 60 shy of 1,200 and Ken Weckstein, who steered Spinout to a 7-1 upset in 1:56 on Sunday night, is now just one win shy of 75 in his career. Milby, Foster, Roberts, Eddie Davis Jr. and Roger Plante Jr. should all vie for the driving title.
Following a summer hiatus when the standardbred scene in Maryland shifts to Ocean Downs, a half-mile oval 5 miles west of Ocean City, Rosecroft will then offer 23 nights of live racing in the fall. Highlighting that meet is the fifth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers is set for Sunday, Nov. 15. Keystone Velocity won the second renewal of the Potomac in 1:47.3, the current all-age track record holder, while Endeavor won last year’s edition in 1:49.4.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1