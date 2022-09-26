Last week marked the start of the Rosecroft Raceway fall standardbred meet and a bevy of familiar equine and human athletes alike graced the oval and made numerous trips to the winners' circle amid ideal conditions for live racing to kick off the season.
Last Thursday evening in the featured $17,500 Maryland Open for older pacers, Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) and Island Of The Sea (Russell Foster) battled to a dead-heat victory in 1:52.1. Can't Beach That, a six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall, rallied along the inside as the 2-1 second choice while Island Of The Sea took a genuine overland route for trainer Eric Ell.
Two nights earlier, Bama Breeze (Russell Foster) kicked off the fall meet by capturing a non-winners of one race lifetime event for trainer Eli Scott, Jr. as the 3-5 favorite in 1:55.2. A juvenile daughter of Huntsville trained by Scott, Bama Breeze carved out honest fractions then drew clear in the lane to a three-length score as the odds-on choice for her first victory in 11 career tries.
"She was on the lead in New York in a $55,000 race her first start and her driver [Drew Monti] grabbed into her a little instead of just letting her roll on," Scott said. "She didn't like being grabbed into and she faded to fifth after that. She's got some ability. It just might take her a while."
Then one race later on the card, Backwater Belle (Trae Porter) completed a chalky early daily double when she led throughout en route to a three-length score in 1:53.2 as the odds-on choice. A four-year-old daughter of Jereme's Jet trained by Chris Sharpe, Backwater Belle recorded her first win in 16 starts this year and fifth victory from 54 career outings.
Several races later in the feature, Northern Express (Foster) overcame a two-month layoff and an assigned outside post to prevail as the 3-5 favorite in the $130,000 Open Trot in 1:56. A six-year-old Muscle Massive gelding owned and trained by Arty Foster, jr., Northern Express notched his fifth win from 19 starts this year and now boasts 27 victories and over $380,000 banked from 92 career outings.
"He's got a lot of back class," Foster said. "He really needed this race tonight. He'll be much sharper next week."
Rosecroft will continue to offer live racing two nights each week through December 22, with Thanksgiving Day being the lone dark night of the meet. The track's signature event, the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10th and another stellar field is expected for the annual event.
While it is too early to estimate which horses will arrive for the Potomac, Bulldog Hanover, the sport's fastest horse in history courtesy of a 1:45.4 score earlier this year, would certainly get top billing up arrival. Trained by Jack Darling, Bulldog Hanover is the prohibitive choice for champion aged pacer, pacer of the year and horse of the year through the first nine months of the campaign and he could certainly threaten the all-age track record of 1:47.3 held by Keystone Velocity.
Other top pacers that would underscore the depth of the Potomac Pace include Rockyroad Hanover, Allywag Hanover, Catch The Fire, Charlie May, Tattoo Artist, This Is The Plan and Leonidas A. Allywag Hanover was the beaten favorite in last year's edition of the Potomac, but came right back to capture the TVG Final at the Meadowlands. This Is The Plan has competed in each of the last two editions of the Potomac for trainer Ron Burke.
Rosecroft will offer Maryland Sire Stakes eliminations for two-year-olds of both gaits and beginning this evening [Sept. 29] and continuing on Thursday, October 6 with a quartet of $75,000 finals slated for Oct. 13th. While the track is not expected to offer live racing for the Breeders Cup Championship races on Nov. 5 & 6, it will continue its tradition of having an all-day buffet to coincide the simulcasts of all the action those two days from Keeneland Race Course.