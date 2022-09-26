Rosecroft kicks off fall meet

Owner-trainer Arty Foster, Jr. and catch driver Russell Foster guide Northern Express into the winners circle after the aged trotter won the $13,000 Open last Tuesday night at Rosecroft in 1:56.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Last week marked the start of the Rosecroft Raceway fall standardbred meet and a bevy of familiar equine and human athletes alike graced the oval and made numerous trips to the winners' circle amid ideal conditions for live racing to kick off the season.

Last Thursday evening in the featured $17,500 Maryland Open for older pacers, Can't Beach That (Jonathan Roberts) and Island Of The Sea (Russell Foster) battled to a dead-heat victory in 1:52.1. Can't Beach That, a six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Michael Hall, rallied along the inside as the 2-1 second choice while Island Of The Sea took a genuine overland route for trainer Eric Ell.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews