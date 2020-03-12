Owners, trainers and spectators may have arrived at Rosecroft Raceway on Sunday evening knowing they had lost an hour’s sleep the night before, but the action over the five-eighths mile oval eventually enlivened those fans who were moderately sleep deprived.
Much of the serious action was contested on the latter half of the card, including the weekly $10,000 Open Handicap for older pacers. Despite missing the week before and still being assigned the outside eight hole, Romantic Interest (Frank Milby) maintained his local dominance.
Away well from his assigned outside slot to gain command past the opener in 26.3, Romantic Interest maintained an honest tempo by the half in 55.4 and by three-quarters in 1:24 then held safe Mako Banner N (Allan Davis) and Rock N Roll Jet (Kim Vincent) to score by just over a length in 1:52.2 as the 1-5 choice.
A 5-year-old Always A Virgin gelding trained and driven by Frank Milby for owner and mother, Candy Milby, Romantic Interest notched his fifth win in eight starts this year, all in the Open Handicap. In fact, Romantic Interest has won his last seven outings in the Open Handicap and now owns a 17-10-6 slate and roughly $146,000 banked from 59 career outings.
“He was good again tonight,” Milby said. “He might have missed a week, but he’s still sharp. Early in his career, he would have stopped if you used him hard early. But he’s getting more mature and getting better.”
Two races earlier in a non-winners of six races lifetime class for pacers, Hilarious Lou (Sean Bier) benefited from a pocket trip behind favored Rockin The Shades (Roger Plante Jr.) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and overhauled the leader for a length score in 1:54.1.
A 4-year-old Sweet Lou gelding trained and driven by Bier, Hilarious Lou recorded his second straight victory and now owns three wins from seven starts this year. He also boasts a 5-6-3 slate and almost $45,000 banked from 41 career tries and lowered his lifetime mark slightly in the process on Sunday.
One race earlier in a non-winners of $4,000 last four starts for older pacers, Uncle Coz (Jonathan Roberts) lived up to his role as the 7-5 choice when he benefited from a second over journey and rallied in the lane for a length score in 1:53.1. The 7-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven gelding is owned and trained by Megan Roberts, the driver’s sister.
Then one race earlier in a non-winners of three races or $4,000 lifetime class for younger pacers, Where’s My Money (Allan Davis) easily lived up to his billing as the 3-5 favorite when he overcame a long, first over journey to record his third straight score.
A 4-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding owned and trained by Howard Birney, Where’s My Money posted his third win in seven starts this year and sports a 4-2-6 slate and just over $25,000 banked from 32 career tries.
One race earlier in the non-winners of $6,000 last four starts class for pacers, Artic Adventure (Frank Milby) lived up to his role as the 9-5 favorite when he gained command before the opener in 26.4, got a breather to the half in 56.4, raced unpressed down the backside and through the far turn then held safe American Rock (Eddie Davis Jr.) for a length score in 1:52.3.
“He was really good tonight,” Milby said. “He can leave well, but tonight was the first night he finished with a lot of energy. He can leave, but now he’s been able to finish well. He’s still getting better with each start.”
A 5-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding trained and driven by Frank Milby for owner and mother, Candy Milby of Cordova, Artic Adventure notched his third win from six starts this year and now sports a 13-7-2 slate and over $80,000 banked from 48 career tries. A consistent sort, Artic Adventure’s three wins have been in 1:52.3, 1:52.4 and 1:53 flat at the current meet.
Three races earlier in another non-winners of six races or $50,000 lifetime class for younger pacers, Sunburst Itis (Eric Davis) lived up to his role as the tepid 9-5 favorite when he overcame an extended first over journey to score by two lengths in 1:52.2.
Trained and driven by Eric Davis for owner William Simmons of Easton, Suburst Itis notched his second win in eight starts at the meet and lowered his lifetime mark by nearly a full second in the process.
Three races prior to that event in the Sunday opener, Rocknroll Ace (Mark Gray) gained command soon after the start and led throughout to post a 22-1 shocker in a three-way thriller with 2-5 choice Sketcher (Jonathan Roberts) and 35-1 shot Zachdaman (Allan Davis) in 1:53.4.
A 5-year-old son of A Rocknroll Dance owned, trained and driven by Gray, Rocknroll Ace recorded his first win in five starts this year and gave Gray his first driving and training victory of the meet.
Rocknroll Ace had won a qualifier in 1:55.1 in late January, but he had failed to hit the board in his first four seasonal outings before posting a stunning score in the Sunday opener.
“He warmed up good,” Gray said. “He’s better than he looks. He hasn’t been giving me everything he’s got until tonight.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1