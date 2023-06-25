Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen hosted the first annual Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, in partnership with the city of Bowie and sponsored by Pepsi. Attracting more than 18,000 attendees to Allen Pond Park, in its first year the Ruby’s Family Reunion has made its mark as one of the largest gatherings in Southern Maryland.
The turnout underscores Ruby’s SoCo Kitchen’s commitment to fostering and promoting community and culture through food, fellowship and hospitality — which was brought to life through various activations through the 85-acre park.
“Every year my family gathers for our own family reunion to not only reunite with one another but more than anything create intentional space for the celebration of love and connection," said Candi Dailey, Co-Founder of Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen. "The unforeseen events over the past three years have made this practice even more important, which is why we decided to extend our own tradition to the community and create the largest family reunion within the DMV in celebration of Juneteenth."
Dailey continued, saying, "We would like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Timothy Adams, the City of Bowie and Pepsi for helping make this event possible. Not only did we break bread, but we also met the cousins we never knew we had. We look forward to creating more communal spaces celebrating Black culture and connection for the DMV to enjoy.”
Ruby’s Juneteenth Celebration featured six individual sections of activations and activities for guests to enjoy. The main stage was hosted by comedian and radio personality Joe Clair and V Renee and welcomed mixes by DJ 5’9 and performances from local dance troops, music artists and special guests including singer, songwriter, actress and Bowie native, Tamara Jade of Season 4 of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and NBC’s “The Voice.”
The marketplace allowed attendees to connect with local community resources and support local Black businesses. The kid's zone featured an array of moonbounces, card games and a petting zoo for families to enjoy, while artist and wellness row created space to not only support local Black artists but also take care of one’s body through massage therapy and on-site workout classes. Guests also enjoyed a multitude of cuisines that span across the Black diaspora through the Ruby’s & Friends activation which featured local, Black-owned food vendors and Pepsi.
However, one of the event’s greatest highlights was the awarding of the inaugural Mrs. Martha Robinson Book Scholarship, named after the mother of Ruby’s SoCo Kitchen Co-Founder, Candi Dailey. The 2023 recipient, Genesis Dowtin is a 2023 graduate of Central High School, where she excelled academically and was involved in activities such as the National Honor Society and JROTC, an active member of Randell Memorial United Methodist Church and a shift leader at Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen.
The award was presented to Dowtin by Mrs. Robinson to support the student's academic endeavors at Bowie State University, where she plans to major in Education.