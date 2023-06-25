dance!

Soka Tribe dancers entertain the crowd at Ruby's Family Reunion in Bowie.

 Photo by Vital Visualz

Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen hosted the first annual Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, in partnership with the city of Bowie and sponsored by Pepsi. Attracting more than 18,000 attendees to Allen Pond Park, in its first year the Ruby’s Family Reunion has made its mark as one of the largest gatherings in Southern Maryland.

The turnout underscores Ruby’s SoCo Kitchen’s commitment to fostering and promoting community and culture through food, fellowship and hospitality — which was brought to life through various activations through the 85-acre park.


  

