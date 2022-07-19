SECU MD Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, recently announced its 2022 Scholarship Recipients from Prince George’s County.
In an effort to further education and provide a brighter future for its members, the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program awarded $115,000 in scholarships to 27 SECU members spanning communities across the state who will be attending a trade or technical school, college or university for the Fall 2022 semester for either undergraduate or post-graduate work.
Of the 27 recipients, four Grand Prize Winners were identified for their outstanding commitment to their communities and passion for making the world a better place. Each Grand Prize Winner received $5,000 in scholarships in memory of Donald Tynes, Sr., SECU’s longest-serving Board member who passed away in March 2022. In honor of his legacy, mentorship and philanthropy, each of the Grand Prize Winners will also receive a donation on behalf of the SECU MD Foundation that will be gifted to a Maryland nonprofit of their choice.
The SECU MD Foundation recognized this year’s winners at an award celebration at SECU’s headquarters in Linthicum Heights on Tuesday, June 28.
“The SECU MD Foundation launched its Scholarship Program on the belief that cost should not be a barrier for education and that education could open the door to a brighter future not only for our members but the communities around them,” said Becky Smith, EVP and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for SECU and President of the SECU MD Foundation. “This year, we’re thrilled to expand upon our program and recognize four Grand Prize Winners in honor of Donald, who served as an inspiring role model for many young professionals and who had an endless passion for giving back to his community. We’re truly honored to continue paying Donald’s kindness forward and helping others in his memory.”
Since the program’s inception in 2007, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation have awarded more than $930,000 in scholarships to more than 300 SECU members and their families pursuing higher education. It is part of SECU’s ongoing commitment to support the continuous learning and educational needs of those they serve.
Applications for the 2023 SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program will open by February 2023. For more information, visit www.secumdfoundation.org/programs/scholarship-program or reach out to secumdfoundation@secumd.com with questions.
Local winners announced
Oluwatomilade Akinyelu — Bowie
University/Major/Degree: University of Michigan; Communication and Media Studies; Undergraduate Degree
Scholarship Amount: $4,000
“Receiving this scholarship means being one step closer to achieving my goal,” said Akinyelu. “My goal is to encourage others to be proud of who they are and where they come from. One way to do this is to introduce people to other stories and open their hearts to love, understanding, and compassion for others. I hope to pursue this goal by majoring in Communication and Media Studies at the University of Michigan. This scholarship gives me more confidence knowing that I can worry less about finances as I move closer to becoming the person I desire to be.”
Zachary Essamuah — Upper Marlboro
University/Major/Degree: Stevenson University; Legal Studies; Undergraduate Degree
Scholarship Amount: $4,000
“What receiving this scholarship means to me is that it is a reflection of my commitment to serving my community and by extension serving our nation,” said Essamuah. “To me, this scholarship tells me that I am doing a fabulous job as a college student and as a United States Marine. The scholarship reinforces the idea that I should seek self-improvement. For my future goals, this scholarship means that as I give back to my communities, my communities will support me in the best way that they can. As I progress in my studies, it’s important to look back at this scholarship and remember what is essential to keep in mind.”
Malachi Proctor — Upper Marlboro
University/Major/Degree: Delaware State University; Computer Science; Undergraduate Degree
Scholarship Amount: $4,000
“My career goal is to become a software engineer,” said Proctor. “In order to do that , I will need to earn a college degree in computer science. This scholarship is important as it will provide me with the financial support that I need to complete my junior year.”