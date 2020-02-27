The Singing Sergeants performed at eight locations during their six-day stay in the Golden State, with their first performance in Fullerton, Calif.
Next, they traveled to Anaheim, Calif., and performed twice at Disneyland.
“I grew up in Anaheim Hills where singing first became my passion,” said Nadia Sosnoski, a Singing Sergeants soprano. “It is a privilege to wear the uniform and perform throughout Southern California, sharing a bit about our role in the Air Force as well as why music is so powerful in both the military and civilian side of our job.”
After leaving Anaheim, the band then stopped and sang at Edwards Air Force Base for base personnel and local veterans.
“Having the opportunity to see them at Edwards was amazing,” said David Genrick, a U.S. Air Force veteran and concert attendee. “It reminded me of the 21 years I served and how proud I am of that.”
From pilots and mechanics to cooks and singers, the Air Force has over 100 separate career fields that airmen are a part of.
The singers then took the stage at Antelope Valley College’s Performing Arts Theatre in Lancaster, Calif.
“I never knew the Air Force had singers, let alone multiple bands,” said Cameron DaShay, a concert guest and aspiring musician. “It’s something I’m going to look into for my future.”
The ensemble performed multiple songs such as “Hallelujah,” “America the Beautiful” and “Freedom Song,” a poem written by Betsy Listenfelt that was arranged with music by Master Sgt. Benjamin Park, the Singing Sergeants superintendent and bass vocalist.
“My favorite song was ‘Freedom Song,’” said Mary Atkins, a concert patron. “The way that singer put music to a poem made me feel a sense of patriotism and gratitude for what our service members sacrifice.”
In case you missed these performances, check out www.music.af.mil to see if the singers are coming to a city near you.
The writer is airman first class with 11th Wing Public Affairs.