Some child care facilities remain open for essential workers

With an influx of parents now being forced to stay at home, many children are being taken out of day care centers, simply because there is no need for their services.
On March 27, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) closed all child care facilities in the state. However, with approval from the state, some centers, including KinderCare child care center, quickly reopened to provide child care services for essential workers.
“Our health and safety measures are based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the local health department, government agencies and the guidance of medical advisor, Doctor Ray Fabius,” Lori Canter, KinderCare regional vice president, wrote in an email.
Canter told The Enquirer-Gazette that the company is working on a center-by-center basis “to serve the needs” of essential workers and families.
KinderCare currently has 15 centers open in Maryland. Canter wrote, as of now, only the centers currently open will remain in operation. No other facilities will receive permission to reopen their doors at this time.
“We have had to close many centers across the country,” Canter wrote. “On April 6, we reopened seven centers and repurposed them as pop-up centers to serve families at the University of Maryland Medical Systems and Adventist Healthcare.”
Canter added that five of the seven centers are dedicated to UMMS families, one is for Adventist Healthcare families and one is shared between the two facilities.
“While our other centers are closed, we’re giving parents tools and resources for children while they’re at home, including age-specific activities, and guidance on how to talk about coronavirus with kids.” Canter wrote.
She emphasized that the purpose of KinderCare facilities is to have “safe and clean sanctuaries for children to learn and grow.”
“To help ensure we are protecting these spaces, we’re continuing to take extra precautions,” Canter wrote. “We’re increasing our health screenings with a variety of steps including temperature checks for everyone entering our centers.”
The centers are keeping an eye out for people who may be experiencing symptoms while in the centers. In addition, strict policies are being enforced, taking extra precautions to keep illness away.
“We are being vigilant about enforcing our policy of excluding sick children from our care,” Canter wrote. “Per new guidelines ... if anyone in our center is showing symptoms of a fever, they’ll need to stay home for 72 hours after symptoms subside.”
Canter told The Enquirer-Gazette that the facilities have also implemented social distancing guidelines, reduced class sizes and asked families to “limit” the time they spend in the centers.
Canter wrote — due to the state of emergency and ongoing business stoppage — Maryland is providing essential workers with financial support for child care.
“Families are eligible to receive this funding by submitting an application to the state,” Canter wrote. “The child care programs established by the state are at no cost to designated essential personnel only.”
As of now, KinderCare services have shifted operations to “provide care to families in essential services.”
“This includes first responders, critical healthcare providers, essential service workers and others who keep our neighborhoods running, like food service grocery and pharmacy employees,” Canter wrote.
An application for families in need of financial support can be submitted at earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/early-childhood-grants-programming-and-initiatives-maryland-during-covid-19-state-emergency.
Charmin Parks, vice president of Charles County Family Day Care Association in Waldorf, said her facility was permitted to open on Monday, March 30, under certain conditions.
“The government mandated that all child cares were shut down,” Parks said. “We could open as long as we were approved to be an emergency child care.”
Parks told The Enquirer-Gazette that the only centers that should be open now are ones caring for the children of essential workers.
“Anyone that is operating now should only be caring for essential personnel children,” Parks said. “You have to check their temperatures, parents cannot enter the door. [The children] have to be separated when they play.”
Additionally, Parks said that the children have to wash their hands before they are taken to their designated area.
Parks told The Enquirer-Gazette the centers are not adjusting their work hours and able to operate “under hours they are already licensed for.” She added that a lot of the centers have cut their hours.
“I think [the child care program] that the state is doing is good,” Parks said.
Joan Green, district manager of the Learning Care Group, a child care and early education company, said attendance is what is most impacted.
“When all this started, we saw a decline when Gov. Hogan created the stay at home mandate,” Green said.
Green told The Enquirer-Gazette that the main focus of the company is on the children of essential workers.
“In the state, ... child care centers are only open to essential workers,” Green said. “Maryland is offering no cost child care to these workers.”
Green said “staying in touch” with the families is the most important thing.
“We are making sure we communicate so we can have connectivity,” Green said. “We have a structure for the day. We have a daily routine, we have story time and we have arts and crafts all on our website.”
Green told The Enquirer-Gazette that parents have a really “comprehensive place to go” to help get them through this time.
A list of learning at home resources from the company can be found at www.learningcaregroup.com/about-us/at-home-learning.
